Fiduciary Trust Sponsors JDRF Greater Bay Area Chapter’s Annual Meeting, Supports Organization’s Research to Fight and Treat Type 1 Diabetes

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, is proud to partner with JDRF, a leading funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, to sponsor the annual meeting of the global organization’s Greater Bay Area Chapter.



The chapter meeting—taking place today at the City Club in San Francisco—will include a presentation about foundation activities and research advancements during the year, and feature a panel discussion about the soon-to-be-launched JDRF Northern California Center of Excellence. The Center will combine the scientific expertise and resources of Stanford University and the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) within a collaborative structure in order to spearhead research leading to stem cell-based cures and treatments for T1D.

Matthias Hebrok, PhD of UCSF; Seung Kim, MD, PhD of Stanford University; and Aaron J. Kowalski, PhD, President and CEO of JDRF—who will work together to lead the Center when it opens—will talk about the Center and its research focus during the panel discussion.

“We are honored to support our local JDRF chapter at a time when the research it funds is closer than ever to making a cure for type 1 diabetes a reality,” said Suzanne E. Kline, Fiduciary Trust Company International’s regional managing director for Northern California. “Making a positive impact on the communities where we and our clients live and work is a key pillar of Fiduciary Trust’s corporate culture, and the JDRF Northern California Center of Excellence will change many people’s lives for the better in our area and around the world.”

Fiduciary Trust’s parent company, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), operating as Franklin Templeton, partners with JDRF to provide year-round support for the organization, including sponsorship of key T1D awareness and fundraising events. Jenny Johnson, Franklin Templeton president and chief operating officer, and her family have also dedicated themselves to helping the JDRF Greater Bay Area Chapter raise funds for research leading to a cure for T1D. Former Chairman and CEO Charles B. Johnson and his wife, Ann, were recognized for their efforts at the JDRF Hope Gala in 2009.

For more information about JDRF’s Greater Bay Area Chapter and its activities, please visit https://www.jdrf.org/bayarea/.

“We are excited to partner with Fiduciary Trust and Franklin Templeton, and thankful for their sponsorship of our chapter’s 2019 annual meeting and research update,” said Nicole Friedland, executive director of the JDRF Greater Bay Area Chapter. “Their generous support enables us to share the vital work we’re doing for our community and raise awareness about the exciting advancements we’re making in type 1 diabetes research. Fiduciary Trust’s sponsorship also allows more funds to be directed to the most promising scientific studies of type 1 diabetes, which will help accelerate breakthroughs toward a cure.”

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of June 30, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$709 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2019. Fiduciary Trust Company International. All rights reserved.

Contacts:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.