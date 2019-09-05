Conversica Sales AI Assistant Wins 2019 Product of the Year Award for Sales and Marketing Technology by Business Intelligence Group

Leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants for Business Honored for Product and Technical Innovation

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica , the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants for business, announced today it is the winner of a 2019 Product of the Year Award for Sales and Marketing Technology by the Business Intelligence Group, also known as The Sammys. This award honors organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations face connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.



“We are extremely proud to be among a shortlist of companies and technologies noted for driving major change in sales and marketing organizations worldwide,” said Alex Terry, Chief Executive Officer for Conversica. “The prominent industry recognition we’ve received thus far in 2019 is evidence of the need for intelligent virtual assistants to augment a workforce, particularly for front-office revenue-generating functions such as sales and marketing.”

The Business Intelligence Group seeks and rewards those with vision, creativity, and persistence; all hallmarks found in the world's leading companies and individuals.

“The evolution of sales and marketing technologies is accelerating as our daily purchasing routines change,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “We are proud to reward and recognize Conversica for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and ultimately the consumer.”

This award comes on the heels of other prominent industry recognition this year, including the Constellation ShortList for Sales Productivity Solutions Q3 2019 ; The Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America ; Fast Company’s Most Innovative AI Companies in the World 2019 ; Marketo Technology Partner of the Year 2019 ; Digiday Technology Awards finalist in the “Best Sales Automation Tools and Platform” category; and The AIconics Awards finalist for “Best Innovation in Intelligent Automation” and “Best Application of AI for Sales and Marketing.”

Driving toward a future where every businessperson can benefit from an Intelligent Virtual Assistant , Conversica automates routine and tedious – but important – interactions and tasks, thus freeing businesspeople to do the higher value work they enjoy and together delivering better business outcomes. Conversica Sales AI Assistants are used by over 1,600 companies worldwide.

For more information on our honors and awards, please view our blog post here .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Conversica

Conversica is a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for business, helping organizations augment their workforce to attract, grow and retain customers. The flagship Conversica® Sales AI Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by autonomously contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Employed by more than 1,600 companies worldwide, Conversica’s AI Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Conversica Media Contact:

Deborah Mullan

deborah.mullan@conversica.com



