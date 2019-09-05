The New York Knicks and Hospital for Special Surgery Announce Renewed and Expanded Multi-Year Marketing Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery Continues to be the Official Hospital Partner of the New York Knicks

and Becomes the Official Hospital Partner of the Westchester Knicks & Knicks Gaming

Hospital for Special Surgery will be the Presenting Partner for

Junior Knicks Coaching Clinics and Youth Leadership Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Knicks and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), announced today a renewed and expanded multi-year marketing partnership designating HSS as the Official Hospital Partner of the New York Knicks, Westchester Knicks and Knicks Gaming. The agreement provides HSS with premier brand integration across the Knicks’ unrivaled set of assets, including digital platforms, in-game signage and the Junior Knicks youth basketball platform.

“Hospital for Special Surgery has been a vital partner to the entire Knicks organization, and we are thrilled that this partnership is not only continuing, but also expanding to include our Knicks Gaming and Junior Knicks youth programs,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, The Madison Square Garden Company. “HSS is one of the world’s leading hospitals – we are proud to extend their expertise and esteemed brand across more of our world-class assets through this partnership, and look forward to working together with them for many years to come.”

“As the nation’s leader in orthopedic, we are proud to provide the New York Knicks, the Westchester Knicks and Knicks Gaming, with high-quality musculoskeletal care to help maintain their quality of life both on and off the court,” said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO, HSS. “Additionally, we look forward to working seamlessly with the Junior Knicks Coaching Clinics and the Youth Leadership Platform to fulfill our mission of positively impacting the health and well-being of the next generation of young athletes.”

As part of the expanded partnership, HSS will be the presenting partner for the Junior Knicks Coaching Clinics and Youth Leadership Platform, which includes six Knicks educational clinics focused on youth basketball coach training. HSS will provide physicians and physical therapists at each clinic to host training sessions to advance youth basketball coaches in their work with children. In addition, HSS will be the presenting partner for the Junior Knicks “Coach of the Year” platform, which is awarded every year to a Tri-State area youth coach who goes above and beyond for his or her community. Our 2018-19 Junior Knicks Coach of the Year recipient, Jason Curry from Big Apple Basketball, went on to be honored by the NBA as their Jr. NBA Coach of the Year for last season.

HSS will enjoy significant brand exposure on static and digital signage in Madison Square Garden during every Knicks home game, including LED signage and features on GardenVision (the center-hung scoreboard). For all Westchester Knicks home games, HSS will have featured static and digital signage courtside, on pole pads and on seatbacks at the Westchester County Center. As the newest marketing partner for Knicks Gaming, HSS will be featured throughout their game play and receive their own digital content series featuring the Knicks Gaming players.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in early 2020. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children’s Pavilion for treatment by a team of interdisciplinary experts. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world’s leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu .

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com ﻿

