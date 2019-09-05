Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner

“I join in thanking Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner for four decades of service to his constituents in Wisconsin. He has been a leader in protecting the right of every American to vote and have that vote counted accurately, introducing and ensuring passage of the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act, and introducing the Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2014 after the Supreme Court struck down a key section of the law. I’ve been proud to work with him on these efforts to restore the Voting Rights Act to its original intent. “I also thank Rep. Sensenbrenner for his years of advocating for the disability community, alongside his wife, Cheryl. His leadership was crucial as we worked to get the ADA Amendments Act signed into law, which strengthened the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure greater access and inclusion for those with disabilities so that they are able to live with greater independence and dignity and contribute to their communities. “I wish him and his family all the best in his retirement.”