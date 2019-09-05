New LinkedIn personal branding course for baby boomers, encore midlife career seekers

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LinkedIn® for Baby Boomers and Other Encore Career Changers, by nationally known Coach/Trainer Marc W. Halpert, is a new online LinkedIn e-course for midlife career changers and mature workers. It demonstrates personal brand marketing, offering employers the breadth of knowledge workers over 60 bring with them: their “why” on LinkedIn.



Halpert explores vital concepts for mature workers:

Assess the environment: how today's job search has evolved with technology.

how today's job search has evolved with technology. Articulate your well-developed strengths: younger competitors lack similar depth of skills and work experience.

younger competitors lack similar depth of skills and work experience. Weave your career story: hiring managers will likely remember you when you offer an interesting profile.

hiring managers will likely remember you when you offer an interesting profile. Aim for referrals to open jobs: colleagues are offer-ed incentives by their employers to nominate your profile to internal hiring managers.

colleagues are offer-ed incentives by their employers to nominate your profile to internal hiring managers. Evaluate positions advertised on LinkedIn: hiring companies peruse LinkedIn profiles to vet numerous applicants.

The e-course package: 80 narrated slides (over 2¾ hours), 15 self-assessment questions, plus a resource for bridging non-traditional career lapses. Reviewed as “highly engaging and so tremendously useful!” $44.99. More details/order: https://wp.me/PT2tC-6kU .

