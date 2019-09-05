Fr8Hub Executive to Discuss Cross-Border Shipping Technology at Laredo Pathways for Trade Symposium

/EIN News/ -- LAREDO, Texas, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fr8Hub ’s Jesus Alvarez will join the list of notable speakers at the Pathways for Trade Symposium, held Sept. 10-11 in Laredo, Tex. Alvarez, the Head of Carrier Sales for Fr8Hub, will join the panel session, “From Freight to Ecommerce,” on Sept. 11 at 12:10 PM CT.



Fr8Hub is a digital freight marketplace focused on cross-border shipping. Fr8Hub’s technology platform directly matches shippers throughout Mexico and United States with available carriers and drivers for their loads.

“Fr8Hub’s founders were born and raised in Laredo and founded the company here in 2014 to simplify the process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping,” said Jesus Alvarez. “The Fr8Hub technology platform is designed to simplify connections, increase efficiencies, reduce costs and increase revenue for both shippers and carriers.”

Carriers in the Fr8Hub network benefit from complete cost transparency from shippers, and no costs associated with using the marketplace to book loads. The Fr8Hub mobile app and online platform enables carriers to manage fleets and monitor truck locations in real time. With streamlined operations, fleet dispatchers are free to secure more freight and increase truck utilization. Fr8Hub is integrated with fleet and driver IOT devices to synthesize and analyze together large amounts of data on each fleet and shipment, including location, freight, time and other data points.



Visit the Fr8Hub booth, #17, at the 2019 Pathways for Trade: The North American Logistics and Manufacturing Symposium, held at the Texas A&M International University Student Center in Laredo.



To learn more about Fr8Hub, please visit www.fr8hub.com .



