HERE and Hyundai Motor America collaborate on tools to seamlessly connect consumers to local HMA dealers and services

/EIN News/ -- Chicago – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced that Hyundai Motor America’s information technology unit, Hyundai AutoEver, will utilize HERE Location Services to develop location-aware web and mobile applications. The applications increase the ease with which consumers engage with Hyundai dealers and services across the United States.

Software developers at Hyundai AutoEver are now able to integrate HERE Location Services into Hyundai’s various web and mobile eService solutions. This includes HERE data and software to power the “find my dealer” function and various location-based services across Hyundai’s web, mobile, smartphone applications and customer service portals.

“Digital connectivity is reshaping the automotive customer experience inside and outside of the vehicle,” said Charity Rumery, Head of Automotive and Industrial at HERE Technologies. “We are proud to work with our longstanding partners at Hyundai to deliver customers the information they want at the right time and location, based on the flexible and cost-effective suite of APIs within HERE Location Services.”

HERE Location Services consists of enterprise-grade APIs and SDKs including geocoding, voice guidance and routing algorithms, live traffic data, map content, points of interest and more. The HERE platform is currently used by numerous FORTUNE 500 companies across industries as well as developers at startups, small businesses and public sector agencies around the world.

Hyundai AutoEver is responsible for all telematics R&D in North America and delivers world-class technology solutions for the Hyundai Kia Motor Group. Hyundai AutoEver worldwide has more than 2,200 IT experts working in 22 domestic work sites, as well as in various locations across eight countries.

HERE Technologies is the leading global provider of location data and platform services for the automotive industry. HERE standard and high definition maps are used by the automotive industry for all levels of vehicle automation, from ADAS to Level 5 systems. HERE Connected Vehicle Services combines live data, advanced location analytics and software to make driving more informed, safer and enjoyable. The HERE Open Location Platform is where the entire industry can contribute data to and access differentiating products and services, including the first automotive services based on real-time vehicle sensor data pooled from multiple car brands.

