Delivering Sparkle to TIFF: Ontario’s Vieni Estates Becomes the First Official Sparkling Wine of the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vieni Estates Wine and Spirits (“Vieni”) is proud to announce that it has been named the official sparkling wine of the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (“TIFF”).



Vieni is the first-ever sparkling wine sponsor of the festival and will be introducing filmmakers, stars, and movie-lovers from all over the world to its prosecco-style sparkling wine, Momenti.

“As a family-owned winery, we’re excited to introduce our award-winning wines to an international audience, showcasing the best of what Ontario has to offer,” said Gian Paolo Raviele, president of Vieni Estates. “The word Vieni translates to “welcome” in Italian, and we look forward to welcoming TIFF audiences and showcasing our commitment, passion, and love for the culture of wine during this year’s festival.”

Vieni was founded in 1998 by Pasquale Raviele who purchased a 175-acre estate along the Niagara Escarpment with a goal of bringing his passion for winemaking and spirit of innovation to Ontario’s wine region. Under the direction of master winemaker Mauro Salvador, Vieni Estates produces a selection of award-winning still, sparkling and ice wines, along with ciders and spirits unique to the region. The winery, now complete with a newly-opened private event venue and full-service B&B, is currently managed by the second generation of the Raviele family.

Vieni wines can be found at the LCBO , and at restaurants, hotels, and bars across the province. Product is also available for purchase at the winery and on the Vieni website . This year, Momenti sparkling wine will be served at several signature TIFF engagements throughout the 10-day festival, including the opening night cocktail reception and party, where over 2,200 VIP guests and industry leaders will be in attendance. As part of its partnership with the festival, Vieni will also be available to patrons year-round at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

“Vieni embodies the creative and ambitious spirit of TIFF and we are proud to showcase a family-owned, Ontario wine label at the festival,” says Jennifer Frees, TIFF’s Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. “We’re excited about this partnership and are confident that Vieni will dazzle guests at our signature events and affiliated year-round functions.”

TIFF is one of the world's largest film festivals and the biggest event to hit the streets of Toronto, attracting visitors from around the world. This year’s festival will feature over 200 films, including the much-anticipated Hustlers, The Laundromat, Joker, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Stars expected at the festival include Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Jennifer Lopez.

TIFF will kick off on Thursday, September 5 and will run until September 15. For festival details and ticket information, please visit www.tiff.net/tiff/ .

About Vieni Estates

Vieni Estates is an award-winning Ontario winery that brings together traditional Italian winemaking and Ontario’s unique terroir. Located on a 200-acre estate along the Niagara Escarpment, Vieni produces a wide and compelling range of still, sparkling and ice wines, along with ciders and spirits unique to the region. The winery is also home to an expansive private event venue perfect for weddings and other celebrations, and a full-service B&B that overlooks the vineyard. Vieni is sold at the winery and online store and products can be found at the LCBO. To learn more, visit www.vieni.ca/ or on Instagram @vieniestates.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Johnny

Blue Door Communications

kate@bluedoor.agency



