$17.33 Billion Neutropenia Treatment Market Outlook, 2019-2027 - Pipeline Seems Promising with Products Present in Phase III of Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neutropenia Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Neutropenia treatment market was valued at USD 11,279.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17,331.4 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2027.



Key Market Highlights



Rising awareness specific to neutropenia & chemotherapy-related side-effects and developing diagnostic technology is anticipated to assist the overall growth of neutropenia treatment in the near future

Promising drug pipeline with around 5 drugs in phase III clinical trials to treat neutropenia is responsible for significant growth

Increasing prevalence of leukemia is expected to raise the risk of neutropenia especially post-chemotherapy

The global prevalence of acute neutropenia lies between 0.9% & 2.0% and the prevalence of chronic neutropenia in a range of 0.06% to 0.12%. The key factors responsible for the growth of neutropenia treatment market such as the increasing prevalence of leukemia, chemotherapy is the first line of action against leukemia, and high awareness related to neutropenia in physicians.



In 2018, Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) drug class dominated the overall neutropenia treatment market being the first-line of action and only target-specific drug approved by regulatory bodies. G-CSF stimulates the production of granulocytes in patients suffering from neutropenia leading to an increase in the count of white blood cells. In cancer patients, G-CSF is prescribed as primary prophylaxis which refers to its application post the first cycle of chemotherapy in cancer patients but before the development of neutropenia to prevent further complications.



The overall pipeline of neutropenia treatment seems promising with products present in phase III of clinical trials such as SPI-2012 (Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), F-627 (Generon (Shanghai) Corporation Ltd.), Leucostim (Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.) and Plinabulin (BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc.) among others.



During the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, Asia Pacific was identified as the fastest-growing region in neutropenia treatment due to rising prevalence of leukemia in the Asia Pacific, increasing awareness related to neutropenia diagnostics & treatment, and evolving accessibility for novel drugs entering in the market by 2027.



Market Competition Assessment



The neutropenia treatment market will significantly grow and key companies operating in this market are promoting research & development activities as well as awareness related to neutropenia treatment. The key market strategies used by companies present in this market are increasing awareness related to prophylactic measures, early diagnosis, and effective treatment of neutropenia.



The companies present in this market are Amgen, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Generon (Shanghai) Corporation Ltd., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Myelo Therapeutics, Inc., Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc., and Sandoz (Subsidiary of Novartis AG) among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, by Type of Drug Class, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, by Geography, 2018 Vs 2027 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2018



Chapter 4. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, by Type of Drug Class, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF)

4.3. Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF)

4.4. Antibiotics

4.5. Antifungal

4.6. Antiviral



Chapter 5. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, Pipeline Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Plinabulin - Phase 2/3 (BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

5.3. EC-18 - Phase 2 (Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation)

5.4. SPI-2012 - Phase 3 (Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

5.5. rHSA-GCSF 2.4mg - Phase 2 (Tianjin SinoBiotech Ltd.)

5.6. Probio-Fix Inum - Phase 2 (S&D Pharma SK s.r.o.)

5.7. Pegteograstim - Phase 2 (Samsung Medical Center)

5.8. F-627 - Phase 3 (Generon (Shanghai) Corporation Ltd.)

5.9. Astragalus polysaccharides 500 mg - Phase 2 (PhytoHealth Corporation)

5.10. Leucostim - Phase 3 (Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.)

5.11. myelo001 - Phase 3 (Myelo Therapeutics, Inc.)

5.12. Romyelocel-L - Phase 3 (Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.)



Chapter 6. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, by Geography, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Neutropenia Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.3. Europe Neutropenia Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.4. Asia Pacific Neutropenia Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.5. Latin America Neutropenia Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Neutropenia Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amgen, Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Pfizer, Inc.

7.3. Myelo Therapeutics, Inc.

7.4. Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.

7.5. Sandoz (Subsidary of Novartis AG)

7.6. BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

7.7. Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

7.8. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.9. Tianjin SinoBiotech Ltd.

7.10. S&D Pharma SK s.r.o.

7.11. Samsung Medical Center

7.12. Generon (Shanghai) Corporation Ltd.

7.13. PhytoHealth Corporation

7.14. Dong-A ST Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4ukp6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

