CIX Selects eleven-x as One of Canada’s Top 20 Innovative Technology Companies

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x Inc., Canada’s leading full-service low power IoT solution provider, is pleased to announce their selection by the Canadian Innovation Exchange (CIX) as one of Canada’s hottest Top 20 technology companies. eleven-x was selected from over 430 applicants by a committee comprised of technology and innovation experts, academics, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs from across the country to be part of a select group of recipients for the prestigious award.

Currently running for 12 years, the CIX awards program is a showcase for exciting Canadian innovation and provides a great platform that supports Canadian technology companies looking to help fuel growth from our country’s economy. The CIX selection committee evaluates and selects award winners based on key criteria such as product/service offering, depth of management, market opportunity, and business model.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CIX as one of this year’s Top 20 innovative technology companies,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x Inc. “We are passionate about providing solutions to customers that drive real ROI for the Property Tech and Smart City market sectors. To be included in such an elite group of tech companies and to receive this kind of recognition is strong validation of our business and vision.”

CEOs of the CIX Top 20 Early companies will attend CIX 2019 on Oct. 16-17 in Toronto to share their innovation stories with hundreds of investors and peers in the North American technology community.

About CIX Summit

CIX is an annual curation program and 2-day conference which showcases Canada’s most promising early stage and scaling startups. In its 12th year, invited delegates are North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. CIX is Canada’s largest tech startup investment conference, taking place in downtown Toronto, Oct 16-17, 2019. For more information visit cixsummit.com/2019.

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x Inc. simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Smart Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN™ solutions comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy-to-use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

"LoRaWAN™ mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance™”

