Electric Grills Market Outlook to 2027 - Adoption of Technologically Advanced Premium Products such as Wi-Fi & Bluetooth-Enabled Electric Grills Drive Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Grills Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall electric grills market worldwide was valued at US$ 518.51 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



With growing consumer inclination towards grilling delicious food at home without the necessity of checking the temperature, adding charcoal and other hassles, electric grills came into existence. In 2018, the overall cooking grills market (includes charcoal grills, gas grills, and others) was valued at more than US$ 3.5 Bn. On account of convenience and ability to use indoors, now consumers prefer electric grills over charcoal or gas grills.



Rising trend of cookouts among younger population and inclination towards grilling meals at home are the major growth drivers for electric grills market. Moreover, changing the lifestyle of consumers and the adoption of technologically advanced premium products such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled electric grills will help the market to grow. As a result of all these factors, we are expecting the electric grills market to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Based on product type, electric smokers segment is the leader in electric grills market with more than 60% of the market share. Electric smokers have the highest market share owing to their benefits such as user-friendly, low maintenance and easy replacement compared with charcoal grills. Electric smokers are grillers for cooking at low temperatures in a controlled, smoky environment. To enhance the flavor and cooking of the food, electric smoker allows the smoke of burning wood such as pecan hickory or mesquite logs. As a result of these factors, electric smokers will continue as the preferred choice of consumers and will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.



Based on the geography, in 2018, North America was the leader in electric grills market with more than 30% in terms of revenue. North America is the leader due to high penetration of home cooking as well as backyard cooking in the region. The Asia Pacific to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rising street food consumption and increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China. Rising preference for grilled food such as French toast, poppers, and grilled meat are the major growth drivers for the region. On account of these factors, we are expecting Asia Pacific to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Major players are focusing on strategies such as product launch to improve their market presence. For example, in March 2018, Weber-Stephen Products LLC launched a multi-purpose product, Q1400. This product can be used for many purposes such as barbecue, grilling, baking, convection, and roasting. Brand enhancement and mergers & acquisitions are expected to remain a key strategy in years to come.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Electric Grills Market

2.2. Global Electric Grills Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Electric Grills Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Electric Grills Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Electric Grills Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Electric Grills Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Electric Smokers

4.3. Electric Griddles



5. Global Electric Grills Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Residential

5.3. Commercial



6. North America Electric Grills Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Electric Grills Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia Pacific Electric Grills Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of the World Electric Grills Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. The Weber-Stephen Products LLC

10.2. Middleby Corporation

10.3. Taylor Company Inc.

10.4. Roller Grill International S.A.

10.5. Dimplex North America Limited

10.6. DeLonghi S.p.A.

10.7. Coleman Company Inc.

10.8. Midea Group

10.9. Char-Broil LLC

10.10. Zojirushi

10.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.



