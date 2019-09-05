Military UAV Market Report 2019-2027: Projected to Register a CAGR of 12.6% Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military UAV - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Military UAV - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military UAV technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2019-2027 in the Defense Industry. It also examines military UAV markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The global military UAV market is dominated by companies based in the United States and Israel.

The Military UAV market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.6% over the 2019-2027 time frame

In terms of technologies, Surveillance UAVs is anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally

The Middle East market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market

The fastest growing market from 2024 onwards will be Asia as the Chinese and Indian Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry

Throughout the report, we show how military UAV Tech is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, the emergence of new military UAV tech in the Security industry.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various military UAV tech in the defense market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Snapshot of the various military UAV tech in the defense market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants. Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region. Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Trend Analysis: Key Defense Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military UAV industry over the next eight years

Gain in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global military UAV business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the military UAV market

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Primes

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Classification Based on Size, Functions and Autonomy

2.2 Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Trends and Insights

2.3 Major Findings

2.4 Major Conclusions

3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current Technologies

4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Current Markets

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia

4.2.4 Middle East

4.2.5 Rest of The World

4.3 Future Markets

4.4 How to reach scale

4.4.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure

5.1.2 Support for Local Industry

5.1.3 Policy

5.1.4 Drivers

5.1.5 Inhibitors

5.1.6 Opportunities

5.1.7 Challenges

5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.2.2 Supplier Power

5.2.3 Buyer Power

5.2.4 Threat of Substitution

5.2.5 Threat of New Entry

5.3 Macro environment

6 Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market by Region to 2027



7 Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market by Technologies to 2027



8 Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market by Propulsion Type to 2027



9 Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market by Endurance to 2027



10 Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market by Range to 2027



11 Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market by Launching to 2027



12 Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market by Applications to 2027



13 Event Forecast - Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market to 2027

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Events Forecast Factors

13.3 Event Forecast by Global Market

13.4 Event Forecast by Technologies

13.5 Event Forecast by Propulsion Type

13.6 Event Forecast by Endurance

13.7 Event Forecast by MTOW

13.8 Event Forecast by Range

13.9 Event Forecast by Launching

14 Leading Companies in the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market

14.1 Airbus Defence & Space

14.2 AeroVironment Inc.

14.3 BAE Systems

14.4 Boeing Co.

14.5 Elbit Systems

14.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

14.7 Leonardo

14.8 Lockheed Martin

14.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

14.10 Saab

14.11 Other Companies of Interest

14.11.1 DJI

14.11.2 CybAero

14.11.3 General Atomics

14.11.4 Parrot

14.11.5 Yuneec

14.11.6 Kespry

14.11.7 Autel Robotics

14.11.8 Aeryon Labs Inc.

14.11.9 Flyability

