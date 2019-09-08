Things to Consider When Getting a Divorce – advice from family law attorney Richard E. Smalley

Family lawyer Richard E Smalley III, Norman, Oklahoma Family lawyer Richard E Smalley III, Norman, Oklahoma Family lawyer Richard E Smalley III, Norman, Oklahoma Family lawyer Richard E Smalley III, Norman, Oklahoma Family lawyer Richard E Smalley III, Norman, Oklahoma

The new article by Oklahoma family lawyer Richard Smalley highlights the most important things to consider before divorce to avoid issues during the divorce

While it is important to settle all the things that can create any issue in the divorce process before filing the case, do not ignore your emotional well-being in the process” — Richard Emory Smalley, III, attorney in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce is painful, that everybody can agree on. But how smooth or difficult the progress of the divorce depends on a variety of factors. Even if a couple has mutually decided to end their relationship, there are many factors that can create (or avoid) additional problems. That is why it is extremely important to discuss these matters with your partner and your lawyer before filing for a divorce.Attorney Richard E. Smalley , based in Oklahoma, has published an advice article on considerations in a divorce case. The complete article will be published on his Blog at https://richardsmalleylawblog.family.blog/ Here are some of the things to consider before divorce to avoid issues later on:* How It Will Affect Your Children?The biggest concern for parents who have decided to part ways is how their children will take it. One of the common reasons why many people choose to stay in unhappy relationships rather than separating or getting a divorce is because they are concerned about their children.How unhappy relationships affect children is another debate, which is beyond the scope of this article. But, if you have decided to end your marriage, there are many things that you should consider about your children, like their emotional well-being, how close they are to each parent, and if they are capable of coping with transitions or dealing with losses.Expecting your children to not get affected by your divorce is unrealistic, but you can definitely make the divorce process and transition easier for them. These factors will help you determine what you need to do.You may need to deal with every child differently because every child copes with and responds to such situations in a different manner. You may consider scheduling a few sessions with a family therapist for advice or even take your children there.However, here are a few things that you should not do:* Never fight with your partner in front of the children.* Never act meanly or spitefully with your partner in front of the children.* Never talk to them about each other.Try your best to settle the matter of children custody out of courtCustody cases often cause emotional disturbances and can affect children’s mental health. Lastly, you should clearly talk about child maintenance with your partner to make sure your children’s financial future is secure.How Will the Assets Be Divided?A divorce is not just about signing a paper and living in separate houses. It is a long and often complicated process that requires considering a lot of factors; division of assets is one of the most common reasons for disputes in divorce cases.Some of the assets that are most commonly contested in cases of divorce are: house, cars, retirement benefits and other securities, savings, and valuable items, like jewels and antiques, and anything else that was bought with joint finances. It may come as a surprise to some people, but issues also arise over the division of household items.When it comes to the division of assets in divorce, one of the most common misconceptions is that the items that are individually owned by one partner will remain in their custody and not need to be divided.According to divorce laws, house, vehicles, and retirement benefits are some of the items that are considered joint or marital property even if they are registered in the name of one partner.The process of divorce will become a lot smoother if you and your partner can reach a divorce property settlement on your own.If you are having difficulty in reaching a mutually acceptable agreement, then you can consult state laws. While there are specific laws on division of assets in case of a divorce, they vary across states, so make sure to consult a divorce attorney to know about state laws.Build a Support NetworkWhile it is important to settle all the things that can create any issue in the divorce process before filing the case, do not ignore your emotional well-being in the process. Divorce has been considered as one of the most stressful experiences of life. To prevent it from taking a toll on your mental and emotional health, make sure to surround yourself with positive and supportive people.Building a support network is as important as it is to hire a divorce lawyer and reach the best possible divorce settlement agreement.About Richard Emory Smalley , III Richard Smalley is an attorney in Norman, Oklahoma. He is an AV-rated trial attorney with more than 30 years’ experience. Mr. Smalley focuses on family law matters, including divorce, custody, child support, divorce modifications, paternity, and guardianship. He is also experienced in probate matters and wills. The practice presently includes, trial work, divorce, post-divorce modifications, child support collection, child custody litigation, paternity, guardianship, adoption, probate and wills. Mr. Smalley has been appointed by judges and attorneys to serve as the Guardian ad Litem for children in dozens of contested child custody cases, and also serves as a mediator in family law cases.Website: http://smalleylawfirm.com/richard-e-smalley-iii/ Blog: https://richardsmalleylawblog.family.blog/ News: https://hype.news/richard-e-smalley-iii-family-lawyer-us/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-e-smalley%2C-iii Attorney Profile: https://attorneygazette.com/richard-e-smalley%2C-iii#2d2e7913-7e09-4dcc-8c60-1f89053f64cd

