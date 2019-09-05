Sentieo Continues to Drive Standards of Security in Financial Research Market with Completion of SOC2 Type 1 Report

Completion of SOC2 Type 1 demonstrates a commitment to security and availability of mission-critical research platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo the leading, next-generation financial research platform provider, today announced the company has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance and the availability of the associated 3rd party audit report.



“Security and privacy are critical requirements for our customers, especially in the highly regulated and competitive investment management sector,” said Naman Shah, Co-Founder & President, Sentieo. “At Sentieo we have consistently invested to ensure the security and availability of our platform. This report validates the confidence that our customers have in us and it builds on the innovation we have delivered in providing a platform that meets the unique needs of our clients.”

Based on reporting principles developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Type 1 SOC 2 Compliance provides a framework for organizations to document, obtain independent validation of, and publish their information security policies and procedures. To achieve SOC 2 Type 1, Sentieo’s infrastructure and data control policies passed rigorous tests to ensure that they adhered to the AICPA’s SOC 2 guidelines for security, system availability, as well as data confidentiality.

SOC 2 is the officially recognized auditing standard for service organizations demonstrating adequate controls and processes. The Sentieo SOC2 Type 1 report is available under NDA to clients and prospective users.

To learn more about security at Sentieo visit: sentieo.com/security.html

About Sentieo

Sentieo is the first financial research platform designed to empower equity and corporate analysts. Combining traditional and alternative datasets, Sentieo increases efficiency, boosts alpha generation for investment managers, and improves corporate strategy for private and public companies. Serving a global customer base, Sentieo has a team of over 175, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and New Delhi, India. To learn more about Sentieo visit: http://www.sentieo.com

Denise Martinez denise@sentieo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.