Energy Focus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED technologies and solutions, will announce its quarterly results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 premarket on September 13, 2019. The company will hold a conference call that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the second quarter.



Participating in the call from the Company will be James Tu, Chairman and CEO, and Tod Nestor, President and CFO.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1 (877) 451-6152 or international 1 (201) 389-0879 and referencing the conference ID# 13694289.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to the webcast at: http://investors.energyfocus.com/events-and-presentations/events at the appointed time.

The webcast will be available at this website through September 27, 2019. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investor relations section of Energy Focus’ website.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com .

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

DGI Comm

(212) 825-3210

ir@energyfocus.com



