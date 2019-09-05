The Battery Show Announces the 2019 New Product Showcase Lineup Featuring 24 Technologies Revealing the Latest Advances in Batteries and Power Systems

North America’s leading exhibition for advanced battery technology to spotlight full supply chain – from raw materials to recycling – through intimate product demonstrations

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show , North America’s leading exhibition for advanced battery technology, and The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo , the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to electric and hybrid electric vehicle (E/HV) drivetrain and power systems, today announced the 2019 New Product Showcase lineup, which will provide an under-the-hood look at cutting-edge technologies from 24 exhibiting companies. Taking place throughout the three-day conference, the New Product Showcase will encompass 15-minute presentations at each participating exhibitor’s booth, all will feature technologies representing the full supply chain from raw materials to recycling.

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo will take place September 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. The eight-track conference has been expertly designed to meet the needs of the advanced battery and electrification professionals who want to learn about the latest technology that’s driving the industry forward. To register as press for The Battery Show, please visit: battery.im.informa.com/2019 .

“Electric vehicles will undoubtedly become the way of the future,” said John Lewinski, Informa Markets’ brand director for the events. “Consequently, the evolution in battery development has brought about many challenges for the engineers designing these complex power systems. The New Product Showcase will serve to connect attendees directly with today’s leading companies and technologies overcoming such challenges, providing intimate exposure to the latest in batteries and systems.”

In addition to serving the engineers and innovators looking to keep pace in the automotive industry, the technologies and materials represented in the New Product Showcase will spotlight applications in consumer electronics, medical devices, stationary storage, and more.

Featured demonstrations across the New Product Showcase taking place at The Battery Show include:

Tuesday, September 10

Henkel Corporation (booth 1201) – 10:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Henkel Corporation will feature its BERGQUIST® GAP FILLER TGF 3010APS, a non-silicone, 2-part room temperature curable gap filler suitable for use in high throughput assembly applications. With a 3.0 W/m-K thermal performance, it provides an excellent silicone-free solution critical to power storage applications using lithium ion batteries. This material is an exceptional choice for use in auto and consumer applications.

Boyd Corporation (booth 1153) – 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Boyd Corporation will showcase its HybridPACK™ Double Sided Cooling (DSC). To overcome the challenge of ensuring thermal solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles’ power modules are lightweight, small enough to fit within powertrain, powerful enough to cool extremely hot components, and cost efficient enough to not raise the price point on vehicles, Infineon Technologies came to Aavid, Thermal division of Boyd Corporation, for help in developing a cooling solution for their latest power module family, DSC for hybrid and electric vehicles. Their dimensions and characteristics allow these modules to be more flexible with a compact design of the overall application and can dissipate heat on both sides of the module. Infineon and Boyd’s European Design Center studied a concept for a liquid cooling solution able to provide the specific performance level.

Dow Chemical (booth 811) – 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Dow Chemical will feature its Dowsil EC 6601, an electrically conductive adhesive with 150 percent elongation for electromagnetic compatibility. The high shielding effectiveness, strong adhesion and durable mechanical and conductive properties make it ideal for radar, cameras, and 5G base station applications. DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive is a next-generation material engineered for reliable performance and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in various transportation, communications and consumer electronics applications. This product combines strong shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) across a wide range of frequencies with durable mechanical and conductive properties over time.

BTSR International (booth 730) – 12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m., BTSR International will showcase the CWF 2000, an innovative wire tension control feeder which allows a whole wire tension control, thus ensuring a superior coil winding quality and repeatability. CWF2000 comes with innovative unique features and high-tech functions and represents a drastic jump ahead compared with the traditional feeding technological offer. New concept working principles such as the BTSR patented full digital dual drive System, the double closed control loop, the tension profiler function and the advance motor torque control system represent radical product innovations bringing unique benefits in terms of versatility, production efficiency quality and repeatability (it allows processing a wide wire diameter range, centralized programming and monitoring, top versatility for a constant and guaranteed tension value).

Protean Electric (booth 617) – 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Protean Electric will showcase the Pretean360+, a new Protean Electric 'corner module' concept that integrates advanced powertrain, steering and suspension technologies within a single product that will help next-generation urban transport vehicles better meet the needs of operators and users. The module is thought to be the first of its kind to be developed for commercial applications that offers a limitless 360-degree steering capability. This is combined with innovative suspension, pneumatic ride-height control and a highly efficient and powerful ProteanDrive in-wheel electric motor.

Donaldson Company Inc. (booth 613) – 1:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Donaldson Company, Inc. will feature it’s Dual-Stage Battery Vent. Donaldson's dual-stage battery vent has four key functions to help support the life and reliability of battery packs, sealing and guarding against water, dirt, contaminants and harsh automotive fluids. Life and reliability of battery packs rely on continuous pressure equalization to help protect the battery housing against excess over- or under pressure during the life of the battery, effective ventilation – allowing damp air which could accumulate inside the battery housing to be expelled with each warming-up cycle, helping to avoid potential internal condensation issues under certain atmospheric conditions – and help in ensuring proper mitigation in case of a thermal runaway event inside the battery, allowing large amounts of gases to be expelled in a short timeframe.

ATS Automation (booth 527) – 1:45 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., ATS Automation will showcase its SuperTrak Conveyance Platforms. SuperTrak Micro is a new member of ATS’ product family that builds on the company’s in-field application knowledge. The product is ideally suited to small batch and single piece part flows with an unmatched combination of flexible and high-speed performance. It is unique in the market because of the ability to electromagnetically divide and merge individually controlled pallets at high speeds (4.0 m/s). For battery suppliers looking to maximize throughput and configurability of automation lines, SuperTrak Micro offers a unique conveyance foundation due to its' ability to enable high speed single piece part flows.

Eaton (booth 519) – 2:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Eaton will showcase its XLR Supercapacitor Modules, self-contained energy storage devices comprised of individual XL60 supercapacitor cells. The modules are easily mounted and includes integrated cell voltage management circuitry, an overvoltage alarm and temperature output. The XLR supercapacitor modules are constructed of environmentally friendly materials and RoHS compliant. The new release of the XLR-16 designs six 2.7 V XL60 cells into a 16.2 V, 500 F module for a compact design. Whereas the XLR-48 is a 48 V, 166 F module comprised of 18 individual 2.70 V XL60 supercapacitor cells and the XLR-51 is a 51 V, 188 F module comprised of 18 individual 2.85 V XL60 supercapacitor cells providing a higher energy and power density.

Bosch Engineering & Production Services (booth 337) – 2:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Bosch Engineering & Production Services will present together with their clients, showcasing an overview of the software-supported factory planning possibilities. The project included a layout planning support and a creation of a 3D simulation model.

Wednesday, September 11

NetPower Corporation (booth 1232) – 10:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., NetPower Corporation will showcase their EV On-Board Converters, which are available with multiple input voltage ranges covering from 60V up to 800V. These converters are made with mature building blocks enabling short development cycle to satisfy customers' requirements. Planar magnetics, SMT process and soft-switching techniques ensure high efficiency, high power density and high reliability. These digital converters work intelligently with BMS. Standard products are available from 1KW to 4.2KW. Higher power solutions can be achieved through parallel of multiple converters or custom designs.

Pi Innovo (booth 1326) – 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Pi Innovo will feature its Pi-CCS solution to meet the DC charging requirements of Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles. It is an application source code delivered as a Simulink® model implementing IEC 61851-1, DIN 70121 and SAE J1772 for Combined Charging Systems (CCS). Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicle Supervisory controllers from Pi Innovo, the M560 (12V) and M580 (24V), are designed with the necessary Power Line Communication (PLC) circuits to meet the defined charger interface specifications as referenced above. Pi-CCS with M560 or M580 delivers a complete CCS solution with hardware, software and application. The controllers are designed to directly interface with Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Pi-CCS includes functionalities such as Input Signal Processing, Control Pilot Signaling and Sequence Controllers.

NeoGraf Solutions (booth 1836) -- 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., NeoGraf Solutions will feature its SpreaderShield™ Flexible Graphite Cooling Fins. Next-generation electric automotive and marine batteries will need to charge quickly and have extended lifetimes. For this, they need thermal-management materials that are thin, lightweight, and long lasting. These materials must not only cool the cells under harsh operating conditions but must also prevent propagation in the event of a cell failure. SpreaderShield™ Flexible Graphite Cooling Fins directly replace thick and heavy aluminum in these lithium ion transportation battery modules, where energy density, specific energy, safety, and performance are critical.

Eco Power’s Co. ltd (booth 1849) – 12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m., Eco Power’s Co. ltd will showcase its Lithium-Ion Battery module for use in electric powered mobility. The system consists of Lithium-Ion-Cells, connected in series to reach the system voltage and in parallel to achieve greater capacity. The battery system voltage and capacity can be verified by different combinations of modules.

Fives Cinetic Corp. (booth 1905) – 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Fives Cinetic Corp will showcase its Battery Assembly Process that is providing a new approach to manufacturing, as well as design for manufacturing of battery modules and battery packs. The patented process will provide several advantages, such as: up to 4X the production capability of a single production system; the allowance for several implementation levels with increasing production rates; lower cost of assembly equipment; and a smaller footprint than competing solutions. The solution is a platform that can be used to improve manufacturability, as well as boost production rates of battery modules and packs.

AKASOL Inc. (booth 2053) – 1:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., AKASOL Inc. will present the new high-energy battery AKASystem AKM CYC that achieves market-leading energy density of 221 Wh/kg with liquid cooled battery modules, which are scalable and can be integrated into various system designs at the pack level. The new AKASystem AKM CYC can be charged up to 1C. For manufacturers this means their buses can be charged by up to 80% in just 45 minutes and fully charged in just an hour. To achieve very high energy density in combination with the required charge and discharge power, AKASOL decided to use special 21700 cylindrical cells.

Voltaiq (booth 2304) – 1:45 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Voltaiq will announce that the Voltaiq Battery Digital Twin won the Frost and Sullivan New Product Innovation Award 2019. The Digital Twin service enables customers to track a battery throughout its lifecycle: from materials and build, through operation, to end-of-life. With the enhanced Voltaiq Notebook software module, Voltaiq natively stores and indexes any type of complementary non-performance data describing a battery, including production variables, end-of-line quality assurance data, PDF spec sheets, and images of key process steps.

TE Connectivity (booth 2305) – 2:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., TE Connectivity will present its High Voltage 20 Ton Terminator. Proper termination of high voltage connectors requires a high performing, highly engineered solution. The company’s high voltage lineup gives users the power needed to terminate high voltage connectors in a flexible, affordable and compact bench-top solution. The TE modular die platform also allows the use of a wide variety of unique die sets in holders that can be installed into either the fine adjust compatible HV-20T or HF-20T bench-top presses. Unlike competitive offerings, the HF-20T and HV-20T bench-top presses are able to produce 178 kN (20T) of crimp force in order to process wires up to 120 mm2.

Lithium Power, Inc. (booth 2329) – 2:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Lithium Power, Inc. will showcase its BMS, a highly customizable solar energy storage battery. These smart batteries are able to deliver 60 parameters of battery information live through various communication protocols. Battery information can be saved in the history data log, remote monitoring is available to manage fleets of batteries, and they are able to wake themselves up from sleep mode when sufficient sunlight is available for charging. Their proprietary BMS allows this battery to serve as a direct replacement of lead acid batteries—all BMS functions such as cell balancing, status monitoring/management, gas gauge, and protection features are taken care of using one chip for a simplified circuit design.

Thursday, September 12

Scheugenpflug Inc. (booth 2505) – 10:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Scheugenpflug will showcase its new complete solution specifically for the encapsulation of high-voltage batteries. The system, consisting of the high-performance dispenser Dos HP and the PailFeed200 Abrasive material feeding system, allows dispensing rates of up to 80 ml/s even when using highly abrasive thermally conductive materials. The all-in-one solution has been designed for easy operation and maximum robustness. Users thus benefit from simple and fast maintenance, long service life and significantly reduced maintenance costs. Optionally, it is possible to connect two feeding systems in parallel with the dispenser. This allows continuous system operation without downtimes when potting high-voltage batteries.

Inventus Power (booth 2522) – 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Inventus Power will showcase its new line of standard modular batteries for emerging motive and stationary applications. This platform includes 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V Lithium-ion battery pack modules that are a Pb-acid and/or ICE replacement for applications such as professional cleaning equipment, medical carts, material handling equipment, low speed vehicles, aerial work platforms, telecom, energy storage and more.

Bloomy Controls, Inc. (booth 2616) – 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Bloomy Controls will showcase the Battery Simulator 1200 providing isolated cell simulation channels to simulate battery sink and source characteristics often used for testing a Battery Management System (BMS). The instrument can be used standalone with the soft front panel or integrated into a larger test system. Its proper industrial cooling and cell channel isolation allows units to be easily stacked, providing solutions with over 200 channels of simulation capability. The built-in channel voltage and current readback reduces the need for external monitoring equipment. The instrument is FCC and CE certified and used by EV companies globally.

Chroma (booth 2745) – 1:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Chroma will showcase the 17216M, a standalone 16 channel version of their 17011 series high precision charge/discharge tester specifically designed for Lithium-ion batteries, electrical double layer capacitors (EDLC), and lithium-ion capacitors (LIC). The technology is suitable for product characteristics screening, cycle life testing, incoming and shipping inspection, material experiment, and balancing battery voltages.

MUTLU AKÜ VE MALZ. A.Ş. (booth 2828) – 1:45 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., MUTLU AKÜ VE MALZ. A.Ş. will showcase its high-quality Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery (VRLA) type batteries specially developed to meet demanding needs of all START STOP vehicles designed to reduce fuel consumption and emission. All AGM batteries are products of long-term practice and experience of Mutlu R&D and are entitled to take Mutlu Quality mark.

ION Energy (booth 2845) – 2:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., ION Energy will showcase its Edison Analytics, a Cloud-based Battery Analytics & Intelligence Platform that makes sense of battery data. By building a virtual replica of the battery and the host application in the cloud, Edison Analytics provides detailed visualizations for diagnosing real-time performance of the battery. Capturing both contextual and field data from manufacturing right up to the operating environment enables ION Engery’s machine learning trained models to gain valuable insights. Using advanced SOH algorithms, Edison Analytics maps out the remaining life of the battery and recommend measures to improve battery life and performance.

