Latin Metals Announces Positive Exploration Results from the La Flora and Cerro Bayo Precious Metals Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: CTMID) announces that it has completed initial exploration at the La Flora (“La Flora”) and Cerro Bayo (“Cerro Bayo”) gold projects (together the “Projects”), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Latin Metals has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Flora and Cerro Bayo properties by way of staged cash and common share payments, subject to a net smelter returns royalty in favour of the underlying vendor (news release dated March 8, 2019). The Projects form part of a larger land package of prospective gold and silver exploration properties in Santa Cruz, which are held under option and total more than 30,000 hectares in area.



The La Flora and Cerro Bayo properties are located close to three precious metals prospects, which have been subject to recent active exploration (Figure 1); Virginia Project (Mirasol Resources Ltd.), San Augustine Oeste Project (Hochschild Mining), and the Verde Project (Yamana Gold). The exploration target for Latin Metals at the Projects is epithermal, bonanza-style vein gold and silver mineralization

La Flora Exploration and Results

Five rock samples taken by Latin Metals during recent exploration returned very encouraging results ranging from 0.35 g/t gold to 14.88 g/t gold (Table 1). These results reflect sampling at two mineralized zones, located approximately 6km apart.

Table 1: Results from Initial Rock Sampling at La Flora Project

Sample Mineralized Zone Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) 029 East Zone 14.88 55.8 030 10.05 39.8 031 0.35 27.6 032 West Zone 0.61 21.4 033 3.68 8.7

The occurrence of high-level epithermal vein textures at La Flora, together with reported bonanza gold and silver grades, suggest excellent potential for discovery of an intact low to intermediate sulphidation epithermal precious metal vein system, at depth or along strike from the identified mineralization.

The La Flora property is approximately 50 square kilometers in area. The East Zone of mineralization is characterized by a prominent ridge and upstanding linear silicified structures. A second sub-parallel structure was observed 100m to the west. The West Zone (Plate 1) is characterized by a vein accompanied by an anastomosing network of narrow veins, with sub-crop and float of epithermal quartz vein material.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05866f11-93d2-4953-8914-f3a53d11b8ee

Plate 1: La Flora West Zone. Photo 31 - banded crustiform-colloform, crystalline-chalcedonic quartz vein. Photo 32 - Crystalline quartz replacing bladed calcite/barite

Evidence in the field suggests that prospects within the property have been sampled previously by at least two operators, and diamond cut channel samples were observed at two mineralized prospects. In addition, two reverse circulation drill collars were observed just outside the concession boundary but oriented towards mineralized structures within the concession. The claims surrounding La Flora are currently owned by Mirasol Resources and Hochschild Mining.

Cerro Bayo Exploration and Results

Five rock samples taken by Latin Metals returned encouraging results ranging from 0.08 g/t gold to 1.55 g/t gold, and from 5.1 g/t silver to >100 g/t silver (Table 2). These results reflect sampling at mineralized zones, located approximately 7km apart.

Table 2: Results from Initial Rock Sampling at Cerro Bayo Project

Sample Mineralized Zone Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) 034 Cerro Bayo Oeste 0.36 54.6 035 1.55 >100 036 0.16 8.8 037 0.67 >100 038 Los Amigos 0.08 5.1

The occurrence of a preserved chalcedonic-micro-crystalline silica cap at the Los Amigos Zone indicates a preserved, high-level epithermal system, with potential for additional mineralization at depth or along strike. As a result, the Los Amigos Zone (Plate 2) is the priority target for follow-up. Coarse, crystalline quartz veins at Cerro Bayo Oeste is characteristic of a moderate to deep epithermal environment, which interpretation potentially down-grades this target.

The Cerro Bayo project is approximately 80 square kilometres in area. The higher priority Amigos Zone is characterized by outcrops of silicified rhyolite with fine-grained, crystalline drusy quartz associated with illite-sericite alteration, together with silicified structures and chalcedony veins. A prominent summit comprises a preserved silica cap with common jarosite and haematite.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb21b0f3-2a1b-48b5-8312-bbb9045c18b3

Plate 2: Los Amigos Zone. Photo 45 – massive and brecciated chalcedonic-microcrystalline silica. Photo 46 – fine-bedded chalcedonic-microcrystalline silicified tuff or sediments.

The Cerro Bayo project was previously explored and drilled by Exeter Resources and also by Mariana Resources (now New Dimension Resources) in joint venture with Hochschild Mining.

Future Work

Both La Flora and Cerro Bayo have indications of economic potential and have been prioritized for additional exploration. Next steps at both projects will be detailed mapping and sampling to identify and test all outcropping mineralized zones on the property, with a view to generating drill targets within the coming 6 to 12 months.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Exploration was supervised by Richard A Jemielita PhD of Mineral Exploration Consulting Ltd. (UK). Samples were collected on site and then sealed and shipped to SGS Minerals (“SGS”) for analysis. SGS's quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025: 1999.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adf24bae-54b2-4475-ade5-9cc5b1f446ad

Figure 1: Location of the La Flora and Cerro Bayo projects, together with other Latin Metals’ projects in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders are exposed to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

Among the Company’s asset portfolio, key assets include the Organullo Gold project; a 100%-owned property in which Yamana Gold Inc. are earning an initial 70% interest through various work commitments and cash payments (for additional details, see news release dated October 22, 2018).

