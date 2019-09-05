Xuan Wu Reaches Agreement With Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited to Explore Strategic Options In Europe

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xuan Wu International Group Holding Company (OTC PINK: “XNWU”) announced today that it had entered into an Agreement with UK based London Stock Exchange (‘LSE’) member firm KEITH, BAYLEY, ROGERS & CO. LIMITED (“KBR”), which has a history traceable back to the 18th century, to act as its investment banker, corporate broker, and provide investment analysis.



It is further hoped that this new relationship will assist management of Xuan Wu International (‘XNWU’) to develop and cultivate investor interest in the company that may be the precursor to an introduction to the NEX Exchange Growth Market platform in the U.K. The team at KBR will also be looking at ways to enhance shareholder value and liquidity ahead of its planned launch of its new products to be known as Cool-Vape and Cold Vape with a CBD delivery device planned for a later release. Brinsley Holman of KBR commented, ‘As an active market participant here in Europe, we are aware of how exciting the vape space is. We are looking forward to working with company management to execute its plans.’

Holman added, “As an accredited NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser, we are strong proponents of a global market for emerging technologies and believe that, if used correctly, the NEX Exchange Growth Market provides a relevant platform for growth enterprises”. More information can be found at http://www.nexexchange.com/

About Nano Vape Corporation

Nano Vape Corporation, a subsidiary of Xuan Wu, was formed this year to exploit novel vaping technology that is expected to eliminate most, and lessen more, of the objections that have been posed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) concerning vaping. Nano Vape intends to unveil a novel vaping device later this year based upon the technology developed by Mel Ehrlich, Ph. D., Dr. Mahantesh Navarti and their team.

The device should:

Eliminate the need for the heating of vaping fluid minimizing the danger of fire present with lithium batteries contained in the existing vaping devices without impacting performance

Eliminate exposure to heavy metals by the elimination of the traditional heating element employed by e-cigarettes

Eliminate the numerous compounds formed by the heating of glycols and other compounds found in present vaping fluids

About KBR

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (KBR) is one of a limited number of independent investment banking and advisory firms remaining in the City of London.

Believed to be one London’s oldest, independent stock exchange business, the firm specializes in corporate finance advice, corporate broking and capital-raising for corporate clients; and ensuring institutional investors are regularly and fully informed about the client companies in which they hold, or might acquire, interests. More information can be found at www.kbrl.co.uk.

About Xuan Wu

Xuan Wu International Group Holding Company, is engaged in the development of a unique vaping technology. Through is controlled subsidiary, Nano Vape Corporation, Xuan Wu controls what it believes to be the only vaping system that does not require heating of the vaping fluid to form a vapor. A provisional patent application has been filed on that system and additional applications are being drafted both by Nano and a related party with which the Company intends to enter into a product development, or a licensing, agreement aimed toward a new vaping fluid.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact Information

Richard Oravec



(212) 924-3548

info@pivoassoc.com

Brinsley Holman

+44 (0)207 464 4090

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk



