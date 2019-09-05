Petroteq Announces Positive Progress for its Vernal, Utah Plant Re-Engineering

New Equipment will potentially enhance efficiency, increase quality, and reduce costs

/EIN News/ -- SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE: PQCF), a fully integrated surface oil sands mining oil company with patented - proprietary technology‎, is pleased to announce further progress resulting from the recent plant re-engineering project designed to bring production back online.



The facility maintenance program and equipment re-engineering modifications have been completed for the sand separation, clean sand production processes and the fluid and sediment extraction equipment. All the equipment is now on-site and the commissioning of these units is expected to start immediately.

Petroteq wishes to thank its shareholders for the extreme patience and long term support offered to date as Petroteq looks forward to the project delivering its potential in the weeks ahead.

Below is a graphic of Petroteq new plant design. Stage 3 and 4 includes the addition of new vibrating separation units that are designed to virtually eliminate the need of introducing abrasive sand into the centrifuges. Stage 5 is the new clean sand equipment, and stage 6 is the new sediment extraction equipment. Petroteq believes that these upgrades will reduce maintenance costs over the long term.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a fully integrated oil and gas company focused on the development and implementation of a new ‎proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable technology ‎for the extraction of heavy and bitumen from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits. Petroteq ‎is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented environmentally friendly heavy oil ‎processing and extraction technologies. Our proprietary process uses no process water, produces nearly zero greenhouse gas and waste and ‎requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and ‎expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction and processing facility located near Vernal, Utah.

For ‎more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.‎

Petroteq’s Clean Oil Recovery Technology Infographic Clean Oil Recovery Technology.



