Food Cold Chain Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Cold Chain supply indicates a series of transactions to keep products such as raw materials, finished food products, and other goods at low temperature to maintain its quality and purity. It is a supply chain based on cold storage. Growing technological advancement in warehouse management and refrigerated transportation, the market is likely to notice growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2018-2025. Proper warehouse management also contributes to growth in the cold chain market. Incentives provided by the government to the market players add to the growth of the industry. With rapid urbanization and fast lifestyle, people in developed countries prefer ready to make food many a time which is usually frozen in nature. Various instant food products are also placed in cold storage. Hence, the busy lifestyles can also be considered as a factor which contributes to the growth of this industry. Increase in demand for perishable items starting from milk products spurs the demand and supply chain in the market.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037267-global-food-cold-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Ideal Food Cold Chain transportation are available for perishable and sensitive food products. E-commerce, specifically the food delivery services, has increased the sale, and it also requires quick delivery. Therefore, Cold Chain transportation to the supply channel by providing services at doorsteps. Major supply to Wholesalers from the warehouse and then to the retailers also is possible with the food Cold chain transportation services.

To maintain quality and meet the stringent regulations, adoption of monitoring systems with the use of hardware and software has become inevitable. This also, therefore, boosts the requirement of IT infrastructure. The packaging is also a concern, and hence proper packaging to suit the low-temperature cold chain facility is vital for proper preservation and conservation of food and pharmaceutical products.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the food Cold chain market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

ColdEX

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

Regional Producers

Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, the Middle East, and South America are the major producers and market contributors to the Food cold chain market.

Segments

The Food Cold chain market can be divided into segments depending on the products it caters its services to such as food, beverages, and health care or pharmaceutical products. Products such as Food, Fruits, Fruit pulp, medicines, Seafood, dairy products, bakery items add to the list.

Growth Indicators

Considering the market trends, the global food cold chain market was valued at 167.99 billion USD in 2018, and it is expected to rise consistently at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2018 to 2025. Growing infrastructure for refrigeration and an increase in investors in this field has anticipated growth. Another reason for the rapid growth of the cold chain industry is the utility of frozen food products in restaurants and hotels wherein all seasonal food is required across the year to serve the consumers. Globally the supply chain has led to increase in sales as the cold storage food is available in hypermarkets, supermarkets as well as retail stores. Government is also a major contributor when it comes to rising in the sale of cold storage food products as import duties have been made free to increase trade of perishable food and therefore the countries into export of cold storage items will be noticed to have increased their sales.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037267-global-food-cold-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.