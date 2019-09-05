Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Reporting on Momentous Advances in Drug-Delivery Innovation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, titled “Innovative Drug-Delivery Systems Benefit Patients and Businesses,” visit: http://nnw.fm/4P2sn

The search for innovation is vital in any sector but particularly so in health and medicine. While existing products can sometimes be rebranded or improved, the genuinely transformative are focused on saving lives and improving the well-being of patients around the world.

Innovations in bioscience aren’t always dramatic. Some, such as gene therapy or new treatments for viruses, can easily grab the headlines. But other improvements can also make a radical difference to people’s lives, from making treatments more affordable to making medicines more palatable and efficient, allowing patients to complete courses of treatment. Innovative new delivery systems can achieve these goals and are therefore among the most highly sought-after advances by companies in the fields of medicine, biotechnology and even consumer products.

One important area where this type of innovation has been particularly effective is the delivery of nicotine, in which Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) is making momentous advances.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology, which promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the United States and Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria’s technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates, more rapid delivery to the bloodstream, and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com .

