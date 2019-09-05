Glance Technologies Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (“Glance” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tracey St. Denis, CPA, CGA, to the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. St. Denis will replace Issa Nahkleh as CFO effective October 1, 2019.



Interim CEO Jonathan Hoyles commented, “We are pleased to welcome Ms. St. Denis to the team. Ms. St. Denis has extensive experience and financial and accounting expertise which will support the growth and strategic direction of the Company.”

“It is clear to me that Glance has a committed team, supportive and engaged clients, and is an innovator in its space,” said Ms. St. Denis. “I look forward to helping the leadership team manage and maximize the Company’s growth opportunity.”

Ms. St. Denis is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified General Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. She has more than 20 years of experience as a director and officer of public companies and is currently also the CFO of Turtle Island Corporation and is the Chief Accountant for THC Biomed Intl Ltd. Ms. Denis previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer for AgraFlora Organics International, Inc.

The Company thanks Mr. Nahkleh for his services and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies is the owner of Glance Pay ® a mobile payment and rewards platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with quick secure payments, digital rewards, and a better customer experience.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech .

For more information, contact :

Jonathan Hoyles

Interim CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@glancepay.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

