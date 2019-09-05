PeerLogix Expands Access to OTT Audiences Through Data Partnership with Significant Reseller of Data in North America and APAC

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") (“We”) (OTCQB: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top (“OTT”) engagement data, today announced a strategic partnership with a major audience technology platform (the “Partner”) that will broaden the resale availability of its rich television/movie consumption data through an additional 100+ media buying & marketing execution platforms.



Under the terms of the agreement, featuring a monthly revenue share commitment, PeerLogix will provide to the Partner audience data for specific show and movie titles from its robust viewership database comprised of over 50,000 premium pieces of entertainment content. The resulting audiences will be available globally via major Demand Side Platforms (DSPs) where PeerLogix does not yet have reach, and can be activated on all channels including email, display, video, mobile, and addressable television. The offering will continually expand to include additional audience segments and markets.

“We are very pleased at the expanded sales and distribution reach resulting from this partnership,” said William Gorfein, Founder, PeerLogix. “We have seen a large increase in demand for OTT viewership data and video supply during the first half of this year which is a direct result of conventional television’s accelerating loss of cable subscribers from cord-cutting. This relationship further enables a wide range of clients and advertisers to gain access to and benefit from our incomparable data in their digital advertising strategies.”

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix, Inc. (OTCQB: LOGX) is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

