Greenlane and Sherbinskis Partner for Launch and National Distribution of American Grown Hemp Pre-Rolls

Partnership Launches Sherbinskis “Gelato” Hemp Pre-rolls Through Greenlane’s Expansive Distribution Network

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced a partnership with renowned cultivator Mario Guzman, founder of designer cannabis brand Sherbinskis and creator of famed strains Gelato and Sunset Sherbert, for the launch and national distribution of their individually branded, American grown hemp pre-rolls.



The hemp pre-rolls are enhanced with a proprietary terpene flavor profile – Sherbinskis “Gelato” –and are manufactured using only American grown hemp, plant-derived terpenes and water.

Rooted in San Francisco, California, Sherbinskis is coveted for its uncompromising respect for the alchemy of the plant and the culture affiliated. Sherbinskis’ strains and cultivars have cultivated a devout following from insiders and enthusiasts around the world, where the value upon absolute quality and experience reign supreme.

This first of its kind launch is the result of a strategic partnership between Sherbinskis and Greenlane, and a manufacturing agreement between Sherbinskis and Icon Farms, an innovative company focused on combining best manufacturing practices from high-volume tobacco production and clean, American grown hemp cultivation. Icon Farms brings decades of specialized industry knowledge from its founders’ family-owned, multi-generational tobacco production operations.

“This is another historic moment for Sherbinskis. It’s my honor to pioneer the hemp category with Greenlane and Icon Farms. I’ll never forget the moment we watched Icon Farms’ tobacco machines replaced with hemp and saw the first batch of pre-rolls come off the production line. It was unforgettable and a sign of what’s to come,” said Guzman.

Greenlane is leveraging its expansive North American distribution network of more than 11,000 retail locations to launch Sherbinskis Gelato hemp pre-rolls to U.S. customers in states where the distribution and sale of hemp-derived products are authorized by and in compliance with applicable state laws and regulations.

“Greenlane prides itself on identifying and partnering with innovative brands to launch and grow their product reach,” said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. “We are excited to partner with Sherbinskis and Icon Farms to launch Gelato terpene infused hemp pre-rolls and build their brand as we make these products available to U.S. consumers through our wide and growing distribution network. This product category represents a new revenue stream for Greenlane and we expect strong demand throughout our customer base.”

"The combination of our inventive product development, operations management, and solid market presence, paired with the loyal fanbase Sherbinskis commands, and Greenlane’s broad distribution network, has created an unprecedented national platform for a new era in American grown hemp. We are proud to play a hand in pioneering this ground-breaking opportunity," explained Jordan Gielchinsky, President of Icon Farms.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

