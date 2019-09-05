B2Digital (OTCMKTS: BTDG) B2 Fighting Series Announces First Fall Season With 10 LIVE MMA Fights Schedule

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital Incorporated (OTCMKTS: BTDG) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to hold 10 LIVE MMA fights before the end of the calendar year. All of the fights will be part of the first “B2FS” B2 Fighting Series Fall Season.



With this announcement, B2Digital Inc.’s four top MMA Fight Companies will continue to execute its strategy of developing and building a Premier Development League for the Mixed Martial Arts “MMA” marketplace. By delivering the planned 10 LIVE MMA “B2FS” Fights in just 4 Months in the Fall Season will be a substantial increase compared to Fiscal Year 2016 -17 where it held 6 fights in the entire fiscal year.

The B2 Fighting Series, which is quickly becoming the Premier Development League for MMA, will be holding a Fall Season, Spring Season and Summer Series each year.

The Fall Season this year will open with Colosseum Combat 50 in Kokomo, Indiana on September 14th and continue as per the following schedule:

B2 Fighting Series Fall Season

Date Fight Group Location

Sept 14 Colosseum Combat 50 Kokomo, Indiana

Sept 28 Pinnacle Combat 31 Dubuque, Iowa

Oct 12 HRMMA 111 Covington/Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct 18 United Combat League 32 Hammond, Indiana

Oct 26 Colosseum Combat 51 TBD, Michigan

Nov 9 Pinnacle Combat 31 Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Nov 16 Colosseum Combat 52 Kokomo, Indiana

Nov 22 United Combat League 33 Chicago, Illinois

Nov 23 HRMMA 112 Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Dec 7 HRMMA 113 Dayton, Ohio

Following the Fall Season and the Holiday Break, B2Digital’s B2 Fighting Series will start its Spring Season, the first weekend in February and end the first weekend in June. The Spring Season will kick off on Super Bowl Weekend in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, just south of Louisville, on February 2nd with HRMMA 114.

“B2Digital’s holdings continue to expand and we are pleased that our 4 fight groups companies have fights planned to create the first Fall season of our rapidly developing B2 Fighting Series League. We expect the revenue created by the increased number of LIVE MMA events to increase corresponding to the number of fights we are holding. We continue to be highly encouraged with our B2Digital management teams accomplishments in delivering LIVE Events for the B2 Fighting Series. The increasing amount of LIVE Events occurring, coupled with our organic growth, will continue to fuel the revenue growth of B2 Digital Inc.,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

In other company news and events, although the Company and BTDG management does not consider the following as newsworthy events, the Company and BTDG management is providing this update to its fans, followers and shareholders. The Company has filed its Annual Report with financial results of its operations for the FY 2018-2019 and the Companies Q1 Quarterly Report for Fiscal Year 2019 - 2020. The company is pursuing its aspirations towards becoming a fully reporting company; as it takes its first steps towards reaching that objective with the goal of up listing to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC markets and working on becoming a full SEC Reporting Company. The company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and Events, the development of its B2FS Official Training Facility program along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network “B2SN”. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional Sports related companies and Growing the current B2 Digital business.

The Company intends to release additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2's first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.

B2 Digital will be creating and developing Development League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. In 2017 B2 started operating B2FS LIVE MMA Events and each year the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2FS National Championship Live Event. B2 owns all rights for TV, Internet, Social Media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2 Digital Companies. B2 has deployed its B2 Social Media Network digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the Systems and Technologies for the operation of Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

www.b2digitalotc.com

