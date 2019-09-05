Forward Pharma to Participate in the Fall Investor Summit in New York

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (the “Company”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Claus Bo Svendsen, will participate in the Fall Investor Summit investor conference (https://www.microcapconf.com) in New York, NY. Dr. Svendsen will present a corporate update on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Forward Pharma:

Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the Settlement and License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on sales of Tecfidera® or other DMF products for MS outside the U.S., dependent on, among other things, a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the EP2801355 Opposition Proceeding, including any appeal thereto.

The principal executive offices are located at Østergade 24A, 1st Floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark and our American Depositary Shares are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (FWP). For more information about the Company, please visit our website at http://www.forward-pharma.com.

Forward Pharma A/S Investor Relations Contact:

Forward Pharma A/S

Claus Bo Svendsen, MD, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

investors@forward-pharma.com



Solebury Trout

John Graziano

jgraziano@troutgroup.com

+1 (646) 378 2942



