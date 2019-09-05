Demand of Interventional Spine Devices Market in Healthcare Sector-Size,Share,Trend,Application and Growth Rate 2025

Latest statistical report “Global Interventional Spine Devices Market 2019-2025” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on global Interventional Spine Devices Market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2019-2025.

Interventional spine actions are used to treat painful spinal conditions. Interventional treatment options are often more efficient and effective than traditional therapy for spinal (back and neck) pain. The new techniques are excellent minimally invasive alternatives to conventional surgery. Lumbar disc disease, sacroiliac joint, and degenerative lumbar facet joints pain account for nearly 70% of the cases of lower back pain.

Osteoporosis is a very common disease characterized by low back pain and deterioration of bone tissue, which makes the bone fragile and susceptible to fracture. Osteoporosis is also the primary cause for vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) in senior citizens. Vertebral collapse is caused by many complications, particularly osteoporosis, metastatic disease, and hemangiomas. VCFs cause impaired mobility, severe acute and chronic pain, and reduced quality of life.

Major Key Players

Medtronic

Stryker

St. Jude Medical

Depuy Synthes

Merit Medical

Aoi Medical

Biomet

Cook Medical

Crosstrees Medical

Exactech

Globus Medical

Greatbatch Medical

Integra Lifesciences

Interventional Spine

Joimax

K2m

Neurowave Systems

Paradigm Spine

Rs Medical

Rti Surgical

Stimwave

Quandary Medical

Vexim

Zavation

Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Radiofrequency ablation

Segment by Application

Hospitals

ASCs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

