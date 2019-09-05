Demand of Interventional Spine Devices Market in Healthcare Sector-Size,Share,Trend,Application and Growth Rate 2025
Global Interventional Spine Devices Market 2019-2025
The report on global Interventional Spine Devices Market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2019-2025.

Interventional spine actions are used to treat painful spinal conditions. Interventional treatment options are often more efficient and effective than traditional therapy for spinal (back and neck) pain. The new techniques are excellent minimally invasive alternatives to conventional surgery. Lumbar disc disease, sacroiliac joint, and degenerative lumbar facet joints pain account for nearly 70% of the cases of lower back pain.
Interventional spine actions are used to treat painful spinal conditions. Interventional treatment options are often more efficient and effective than traditional therapy for spinal (back and neck) pain. The new techniques are excellent minimally invasive alternatives to conventional surgery. Lumbar disc disease, sacroiliac joint, and degenerative lumbar facet joints pain account for nearly 70% of the cases of lower back pain.
Osteoporosis is a very common disease characterized by low back pain and deterioration of bone tissue, which makes the bone fragile and susceptible to fracture. Osteoporosis is also the primary cause for vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) in senior citizens. Vertebral collapse is caused by many complications, particularly osteoporosis, metastatic disease, and hemangiomas. VCFs cause impaired mobility, severe acute and chronic pain, and reduced quality of life.
Major Key Players
Medtronic
Stryker
St. Jude Medical
Depuy Synthes
Merit Medical
Aoi Medical
Biomet
Cook Medical
Crosstrees Medical
Exactech
Globus Medical
Greatbatch Medical
Integra Lifesciences
Interventional Spine
Joimax
K2m
Neurowave Systems
Paradigm Spine
Rs Medical
Rti Surgical
Stimwave
Quandary Medical
Vexim
Zavation
Global Interventional Spine Devices Market Segmentation
Segment by Type
Vertebroplasty
Kyphoplasty
Radiofrequency ablation
Segment by Application
Hospitals
ASCs
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
