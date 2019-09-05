Better Choice Company Announces Marketing Partnership with iHeartMedia

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced a new media partnership with iHeartMedia for advertising inventory.



iHeartMedia is the leading audio company in the U.S. specializing in broadcast radio with its more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming radio, music and on demand via the iHeartRadio app; podcasts; social; mobile; and live events. The new agreement includes a marketing campaign across iHeartMedia’s multiplatform network to help build further brand awareness of Better Choice.

“As we prepare to accelerate the sales and marketing of our pet products, it is critical that we partner with industry leaders with mass market reach,” said Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO, Better Choice. “iHeartMedia reaches a quarter of a billion listeners a month and has extensive marketing capabilities. We believe this is a critical next step for Better Choice as we ramp our distribution channels going into 2020.”

“Working with Better Choice and its pet health and wellness brands on a national marketing strategy will better inform our broad audience of pet lovers about these high-quality products,” added Peter Volynsky, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Ventures, iHeartMedia.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company Inc., is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contacts:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO

Lori R. Taylor, Co-CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

BTTR@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich, Senior Vice President

212-896-1241

BTTR@KCSA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.