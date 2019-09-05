Pulp and Paper Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

As more and more industries plan to shift their presence from the traditional mediums to the digital platforms, the paper and pulp industry find it challenging to thrive in the changing times. The news and media industry is one of the most prominent industry. The pulp and paper edition of the industry is worst affected as the consumers find it more useful to get their daily dose of news from the online platforms.

Similarly, the publishing industry also finds it hard to thrive in the ever-growing digital world. The introduction of e-books and audiobooks are the new channels for the consumption of content. Digital evolution has affected the paper and pulp industry the most, and only a handful of products continue to exist in the digital age.

As per the reports, the global paper and pulp market will continue to rise until the year 2019. Paper being recycling in nature, more and more importance is being given to the recycled products. The packaging industry has almost no, or minor effect on the ecosystem as a majority of it is made from the recycled paper.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3577566-global-pulp-and-paper-market-research-report-2018



Major factors affecting the growth prospects of the industry

There is a slew of factors that will affect the growth prospects of the industry. The global production level of the paper was estimated to be around 407 million ton in the year 2015, and the consumption is supposed to increase up to 500 million tons by the year 2020. Despite the promising nature of the industry, the paper and pulp industry has seen a slowdown in the recent past year. The stringent laws and the adoption of digital content have been the major factors inhibiting the growth prospects of the industry.

Furthermore, more and more emphasis is being given on recycling of the existing paper waste. This has led to the downfall in production of new paper-based solutions. However, the industry has some hope in the packaging industry. The rise of e-commerce has impacted the growth opportunities of the paper and pulp industry, and as e-commerce continues to grow, the packaging industry continues to flourish despite the downward trend.

Major Economies

Almost every major economy is affected by the production of paper and pulp industry. China, the United States, and Japan continue to be the major economies driving the growth prospects of the industry. Germany and the United States count them as a significant producer as well as consumer of paper-based products. On the other hand, China surpasses all significant economies in production and consumption of paper-based solutions throughout the world.

Major Manufacturers

The paper and the pulp-based industry is one of the oldest trade and has some of the leading companies in the game. These companies manufacture everything from packaging materials to notebooks. Some of the leading companies are International Paper, UPM, SCA, Sappi, Mondi, Domtar, Oji Paper, and a lot more.

Some of the leading names characterize the paper and pulp-based industry. The industry is slowly perishing and is affected by severe factors like rising temperature, deforestation, and waste accumulation.

Table of Contents

Global Pulp and Paper Market Research Report 2018

2 Global Pulp and Paper Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Pulp and Paper Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Pulp and Paper Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Pulp and Paper Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Pulp and Paper Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Pulp and Paper Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix



……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3577566-global-pulp-and-paper-market-research-report-2018



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.