Gazprom Neft increases deliveries of high-technology bitumens and lubricants to the Khabarovsky Krai

Gazprom Neft and the Government of the Khabarovsky Krai have concluded an agreement on supplying the region with the company’s latest bitumen products, and on import substitution of lubricants, at this year’s Eastern Economy Forum, with the agreement being signed by Gazprom Neft CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Alexander Dyukov, and Khabarovsky Krai Governor Sergey Furgal.

The parties have agreed to increase supplies of high-tech bitumen materials for use in the construction, maintenance and repair of transport infrastructure facilities throughout the Khabarovsky Krai, with joint research and development activities and pilot testing to facilitate the development of optimum bitumen formulations, specifically adapted to the climate and transport requirements of the region, included as part of the agreement.

Gazprom Neft’s partnership with the Khabarovsky Krai is also expected to include joint activities in replacing imported lubricants and service fluids, with the company providing technical support and services to businesses in the region in selecting effective lubricants matching the highest international standards.

«The Khabarovsky Krai is one of the fastest-developing regions in the Russian Far East, with an economy dependent on diverse production industries and transportation services for strategically important cargo flows. Implementing this import-substitution programme will reduce the region’s businesses’ dependence on foreign lubricants, while individually selected bitumen formulations matching the region’s specific requirements will guarantee high quality road coverings for construction and repairs.» Alexander Dyukov CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft PJSC