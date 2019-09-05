Global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market Growth-CAGR by 2025 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging market was valued at xy million US$ in 2018 and will reach xy million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xy% during 2019-2025.
Our recently published a report on the global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging market for which an extensive study has been conducted. The potential of the market and the predictive figures have been revealed in the report that would work for the duration period of 2019 to 2025. The prospect of the market, as revealed, in the report, has been founded upon data and figures provided by analysts for a comprehensive overall understanding of the market. Several factors have been included to gauge the market properly, they include various projections, historic details, demographic changes, market dynamics, and others.
The consumer goods industry includes a group of companies that that are concerned with the business of producing items purchased by individuals and are not designed for consumption by manufacturers and industries. The consumer goods businesses are engaged in food manufacture, clothing, beverages, packaged goods, automobiles, and electronics to name a few.
Major Key Players
Bellco Glass
Brand
Corning
Duran Group
Kimble
VITLAB
APS Labware
Bel-Art Products
Biocision
Borosil Glass Works
Chemglass Life Sciences
Citotest Labware Manufacturing
Cole-Parmer
CoorsTek
Eppendorf
Gerresheimer
Gilson
Mettler-Toledo International
Nalge Nunc International
Poulten & Graf
Rainin
Savillex
Global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market Segmentation
Segment by Type
Tubes
Petri Dishes
Beakers
Flasks
Pipettes
Others
Segment by Application
Research and Academic Institutes
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
