Global Smart Weapons Industry Report 2019-2027: Standoff Cruise Missiles Anticipated to Account for One of the Largest Shares of Expenditure Globally

Global Smart Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military smart weapon technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2019-2027 in the Defense Industry. It also examines smart weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The global market is dominated by companies based in the United States and EU.

Key Highlights



The Smart Weapon Industry is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% over 2019-2027

In terms of technologies, stand off cruise missiles is anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally

The Middle East market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market

The fastest growing market from 2024 onwards will be Asia as the Chinese and Indian Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry



Throughout the report, we show how smart weapons is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of new smart weapons technology.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various smart weapon tech in the defense market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Defense Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Primes

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Smart Weapons - Classification Based on Type, Guidance System, Technology

2.2 Classification Based on Type

2.2.1 Guided Missiles

2.2.2 Guided Bombs: Air to Ground

2.2.3 Guided Rockets

2.2.4 Guided Mortars

2.2.5 Guided Torpedoes

2.2.6 Directed Energy Weapon

2.2.7 Electromagnetic Pulse Weapon

2.3 Classification Based on Guidance Systems

2.3.1 Infrared Homing

2.3.2 Laser Homing

2.3.3 Radar

2.3.4 Satellite Based Navigation

2.3.5 Acoustic Homing

2.4 Classification Based on Technologies

2.4.1 Aerodynamics

2.4.2 Propulsion

2.4.3 Structure/Materials

2.4.4 Guidance & Control

2.4.5 Seeker

2.4.6 Munition Design

2.4.7 Satellite Navigation Sensors

2.4.8 Automatic Target Recognition

2.4.9 Data Link

2.4.10 Mission Management

2.4.11 Cost / Logistics

2.4.12 Observables/Survivability

2.5 Smart Weapons - Trends and Insights

2.6 Major Findings

2.7 Major Conclusions

2.8 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current and Future Technologies - Smart Weapons

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current Technologies

3.3 Future Technologies



4 Current and Future Market Overview - Smart Weapons

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Current Markets

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia

4.2.4 Middle East

4.2.5 Rest Of The World

4.3 Future Markets

4.4 How to reach scale

4.4.1 Challenges Involved In Scaling

4.4.2 Strategy For Scaling



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure

5.1.2 Support for Local Industry

5.1.3 Policy

5.1.4 Drivers

5.1.5 Inhibitors

5.1.6 Opportunities

5.1.7 Challenges

5.2 Porter's5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.2.2 Supplier Power

5.2.3 Buyer Power

5.2.4 Threat of Substitution

5.2.5 Threat of New Entry

5.3 Macroenvironment

5.3.1 Macroeconomicfactors

5.3.2 Political

5.3.3 Economic

5.3.4 Social

5.3.5 Technological

5.4 Forecastfactors

5.4.1 Market Forecast - Market Forecast Scenario

5.4.2 Market Forecast - Events Based Scenario



6 Forecast - Smart Weapons Market by Region to 2027

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Weapons market by Regions overview



7 Forecast - Smart Weapons Market by Type to 2027

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Smart Weapons market by Type overview

7.3 Global Smart Weapons Market by Type - Regional Breakdown



8 Forecast - Smart Weapons Market by Guidance System to 2027

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Smart Weapons market by Guidance System Overview

8.3 Global Smart Weapons market by Guidance System - Regional Breakdown



9 Forecast- Smart Weapons Market by Technology to 2027

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Smart Weapons market by Technology Overview



10 Events based Forecast - Smart Weapons Market to 2027

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Events forecast factors

10.3 Events based Forecast by Global Market

10.4 Events based Forecast by Type

10.5 Events based Forecast by Guidance System

10.6 Event based Forecast by Technology



11 Leading Companies in the Smart Weapons Market

11.1 Airbus Defence & Space

11.2 AeroVironment Inc.

11.3 BAE Systems

11.4 Boeing Co.

11.5 Elbit Systems

11.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

11.7 Leonardo

11.8 Lockheed Martin

11.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

11.10 Saab

11.11 Other Companies of Interest

11.11.1 Almaz - Antey

11.11.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

11.11.3 Denel SOC Ltd.

11.11.4 General Dynamics Corporation

11.11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

11.11.6 MBDA

11.11.7 Nexter Group

11.11.8 Safran Electronics & Defence

11.11.9 Tactical Missiles Corporation

11.11.10 Textron Inc.

11.11.11 Thales Group



