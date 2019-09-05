CBD Unlimited to Showcase Topical Products at 2019 Natural Products Expo East

/EIN News/ -- CBD Unlimited to present at UNFI’s Wellness CBD Pitch Slam



CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce it will showcase and debut its newest products at the Natural Products Expo East, taking place in Baltimore on September 11-14th, 2019 at Booth #5007.

CBD Unlimited engaged United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) as its primary natural foods distributor in July 2019. Since the roll-out program, store count has accelerated rapidly. Natural food distributors cater to a unique consumer group that desire high-end products and meet high-performance standards. UNFI represents superior performance and quality standards in this industry.

The Company will attend the Natural Products Expo East event this month along with other brands passionate about organic products and lifestyles. The annual Natural Products Expo East is an event where entrepreneurs, innovators, and food developers can educate, network, and learn from other attendees. The Expo is an excellent opportunity for the Company to exhibit its CBD products and expertise. The event provides opportunities for connections that will elevate CBD Unlimited’s reach as the Company continues to expand nationwide.

The Company will also participate in “UNFI’s Wellness CBD Pitch Slam” on Thursday, September 12th at 9:00am – 10:00am which will be the perfect opportunity for the Company’s industry peers to get a sneak peek of the new and emerging CBD brands distributed by UNFI.

“We are thrilled to attend such an influential event, where so many successful natural products today were first introduced. We look forward to being part of the EXPO alongside other brands that share the same passion to support health, wellness, and sustainability,” commented Todd Davis, CEO & Chairman of CBD Unlimited. Mr. Davis added, “The “CBD Pitch Slam” is a significant opportunity for the company to bring more awareness and education around CBD and discuss ways it can contribute to healthy lifestyles. We look forward to sharing our CBD Unlimited product suite with other wellness brands and entrepreneurs."

Last year, the show hosted more than 1,500 brands, with 244 first-time exhibitors. The event will also have education sessions and special events throughout the convention center and will be an opportunity for the Company to bring awareness of CBD Unlimited’s products and the benefits.

About Expo East

Natural Products Expo East is an annual event where companies have the opportunity to represent natural and organic products. It is an event where attendees and exhibitors can reflect good stewardship of the organic community and to honor a more sustainable and improved food system. Expo East is one of the best places to see how the industry is growing with innovative ways to produce natural products. Natural Foods is pleased to welcome Baltimore attendees to meet organic exhibitors, attend networking events, and register for education.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC, well below the 0.3% legal limit. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.’s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Todd Davis Chairman & CEO InvestorRelations@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.