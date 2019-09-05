EnergyIQ Announces 7th Annual Rendezvous and Innovation Forum on October 1-2, 2019 in Houston

Day One is open to all E&P Companies

Mark Bouzek, former CIO with BP and Shell scheduled to deliver keynote “Double Down on Digitalization”

Hosted by Marathon Oil

/EIN News/ -- LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergyIQ, the leader in data management solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced it is holding the seventh annual Rendezvous and Innovation Forum. The event is hosted by Marathon Oil located at 5555 San Felipe Street, Houston, Texas on October 1 and 2, 2019.

Rendezvous brings multiple Thought Leaders together under one roof to discuss the future of data management in the oil and gas industry. Topics will focus on how information technology can help E&P operators increase productivity, efficiency and do more with less.

For the first time ever, day one of Rendezvous, on October 1, is open to all E&P Companies and features an impressive speaker lineup. Mark Bouzek, former CIO with BP and Shell and Principal at Catalyst Advisory Services, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, setting the stage for the two-day event focused on maximizing value through information management.

Speakers from other leading data management companies are also scheduled to present, including Microsoft, INT, Energistics, Enervus DrillingInfo, Oseberg, Belmont Technology, P2 Energy Solutions, Whitestar, TGS and ESRI.

“We’re looking forward to another action-packed Rendezvous Innovation Forum this year,” said Steve Cooper, President of EnergyIQ. “Rendezvous is a unique opportunity to interact and network with peers from other operators, data management leaders and learn how leading E&P companies are leveraging information technology to increase competitiveness in a cyclical industry.”

The complete agenda and registration information are available on the EnergyIQ website at EnergyIQ.Info.

About EnergyIQ

EnergyIQ creates information certainty in an uncertain E&P world. For over a decade, leading oil and gas operators have relied on EnergyIQ to help them effectively and efficiently manage, grow and adapt to change in the cyclical energy market. EnergyIQ solutions help customers improve organizational efficiency, productivity and effectiveness based on trusted data, automated workflows and advanced analytics. EnergyIQ’s Solutions maximize the value of information, grow trust and confidence in decision making, and lowers the cost of enterprise information. The company serves clients around the world from offices in Houston, Calgary and Littleton, Colorado.

Contact

EnergyIQ

Brandon Schroeder

VP Business Development

713.385.0457

Brandon.Schroeder@EnergyIQ.Info



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.