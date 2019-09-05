Windels Marx Expands Corporate Law Practice with Addition of Leon A. Yel as Partner

New York Lawyer Enhances Sophisticated Lending and Corporate Law Experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windels Marx announces the addition of Leon A. Yel as Partner, resident in the New York office.



Joining from CKR Law where he was partner, Yel focuses on corporate law and lending, including syndicated financings, club loan facilities, bilateral loan arrangements, and blockchain technology and digital currency.

“We are excited about Leon joining,” said Robert J. Luddy, Windels Managing Partner. “Leon’s experience in various types of financings is a great addition to our already-robust commercial lending practice.”

Yel has negotiated and documented numerous large syndicated secured and unsecured credit facilities, club loan facilities and bilateral loan arrangements. His lending experience includes senior secured, cash flow and asset-based credits. He has represented agents, arrangers, lenders, borrowers, hedge funds and private equity funds in early stage and ABL debt transactions, financings for acquisitions, leveraged recapitalizations and other corporate purposes. He also has experience in debt trading transactions and securitizations.

In addition to CKR Law, Yel practiced at McGuireWoods LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP. Prior to practicing law, he was Vice President and CFO for Capital Hedging business at JPMorganChase & Co., in addition to being an auditor with Deloitte LLP. He earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.S. in Accounting and Modern Languages from City University of New York. Leon is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Windels Marx now has 145 lawyers firmwide.

About Windels Marx. With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.

