Gordon Johnson and James Bardowski Launch GLJ Research, Joining Analyst Hub’s Growing Roster of Affiliated Equity Research Analysts

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, and GLJ Research, a boutique equity research firm focused on identifying unique investment opportunities across a variety of sectors, today announced the launch of GLJ as the latest independent research provider to join Analyst Hub’s rapidly growing roster of leading IRPs.



Ranked a top stock-picking analyst by Bloomberg, GLJ founder and CEO Gordon Johnson has more than 15 years of equity research experience, having held senior positions at JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Axiom Capital Management. He most recently served as managing director at Vertical Group. Founding partner James Bardowski will serve as GLJ’s chief investment officer, having worked with Johnson for more than five years at Vertical and Axiom. Bardowski has also held key research and analysis positions at State Street, RJ Finlay, and Sidoti & Company.



GLJ Research identifies unique value opportunities across of a broad range of industries and sectors, providing in-depth coverage of companies in fields as diverse as steel, iron ore, electric vehicles, solar energy, lithium ion production, cannabis and much more. Making both long and short recommendations, GLJ targets relatively unresearched businesses in its quest to help investors add alpha. GLJ analysts utilize intelligence from an extensive network of contacts in the United States, China and globally, modeling out company financials along different vectors than analysts that rely on company executives and other traditional sources.



“We’ve wanted to start our own company for years, but didn’t see a way to do it until we discovered Analyst Hub,” said Johnson. “Research is our product, and we needed a strong partner on the business side to handle the launch and help us reach the right clients looking for the unique insights we provide.”



Offering outsourced infrastructure and organizational support, Analyst Hub is helping top sell-side analysts go into business on their own to provide institutional investors with independent insights and analysis. Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub’s sales-first orientation sets up analysts for success by helping them secure and service clients, and then scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.



“We’re thrilled to help top analysts like Gordon and James go into business for themselves and provide investors with original insights and recommendations that have produced proven results for their clients,” said Mike Kronenberg, Analyst Hub co-founder and CEO. “Focusing on the balance of supply and demand, and what that means for competition in a given space, Gordon and his team have developed a formula to identify opportunities that many others are missing.”



Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms, and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 100 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.





About Analyst Hub



Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.



For further information, please visit www.analysthub.com.



About GLJ Research



GLJ Research is a boutique equity research firm focused on identifying unique investment opportunities across a variety of sectors. GLJ makes both long and short recommendations, providing insight into relatively unresearched stocks to help investors find alpha. With deep knowledge across industries and a global network of contacts, GLJ provides independent and actionable analysis not found at any other firm.



For further information, please contact gordon@glj-research.com or james@glj-research.com.

Michael Kingsley Analyst Hub 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com



