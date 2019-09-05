IFROGZ Adds AIRTIME PRO to Affordable Truly Wireless Earbuds Family

Auto-Pair and Bluetooth 5.0 Allow Users a True Hands-Free Audio Experience

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFROGZ®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and a leading company in audio, announced today the AIRTIME ™ PRO Truly Wireless Earbuds . The latest offering features all-day play time, a low-profile charging case and the latest audio technology, enabling consumers to enjoy audio streaming and hands-free calling free from wires. The AIRTIME PRO Truly Wireless Earbuds are available now for an MSRP of $69.99 in black, white, and blue.



“Whether shopping on a budget or just seeking great quality wireless audio, the AIRTIME PRO Truly Wireless Earbuds offer consumers an elevated listening experience,” said Marika Patto, vice president, product, productivity & audio group at ZAGG Brands. “The product has been specifically designed to deliver crystal clear audio during phone calls. Coupled with 20 total hours of battery life, a comfortable, ergonomic design, and seamless touch control, the AIRTIME PRO earbuds are a great, always-ready audio solution at a price that many can afford.”

Furnished with an ergonomic stem design and three ear tip sizes for a custom fit, the AIRTIME PRO earbuds are the epitome of convenience and comfort. The slim charging case magnetically houses, protects, and re-charges the earbuds (three full charges) and can easily fit inside a pocket for audio streaming at a moment’s notice.

Key features of the IFROGZ AIRTIME Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds include:

20-hours of battery life – Five hours of playtime with fully charged earbuds, and an additional 15 hours available through three re-charges from the case

Auto-Pair Mode – After an initial pairing, simply remove the earbuds from the case and they seamlessly connect together and to your device every time

Bluetooth 5.0 – Stronger connection to your device and easy access to voice assistant such as Apple Siri or Google Assistant

Clear Calls – Enjoy clear, hands-free phone calls through each earbud’s integrated microphone

5mm Drivers – Powerful neodymium drivers in each earbud provide crisp, clear sound and a slim design to minimize ear fatigue

Capacitive Touch – Full music, volume and call control with simple, intuitive taps

Water Resistant – IPX4 rated to withstand light rain or sweat

USB-C Charging – Replenish power to the slim charging case faster than before

Earbud Tips for Life™ Warranty – If the earbud tips get worn out, lost, or damaged, IFROGZ will replace them no questions asked*

About IFROGZ

IFROGZ is a top brand in stereo headphones with more than 45 million units sold worldwide. IFROGZ redefines the hottest technologies to deliver the features consumers want most, while eliminating unnecessary add-ons that needlessly inflate costs. The world is becoming increasingly mobile and IFROGZ believes in making technology accessible for all. IFROGZ is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. IFROGZ products are available at leading retailers worldwide. Visit IFROGZ.com to learn more.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

