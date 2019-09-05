Rotational Moulding Machines Market is projected to grow at CAGR of ~ 3%, during 2019 to 2029- Future Market Insights

Demand for ‘Easy’ & ‘Efficient’ Moulding Processes to Bolster Rotational Moulding Machine Sales, Finds FMI Study

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights (FMI) investigates the rotational moulding machines market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. As per the findings of the report, the global rotational moulding machines market reached revenues worth ~ US$ 800 Mn in 2018, primarily driven by the exponential growth of manufacturing ecosystems.

Growing demand for cost-effective machinery offering optimal productivity is one of the key factors expected to propel demand for rotational moulding machines in the upcoming years. In addition, massive outpour of investments in the plastics processing space is expected to drive the rotational moulding machines market growth in the next decade, states the FMI analyst.

North America and Europe regions are expected to hold prominent market shares in terms of value, however, East Asia is expected to represent significant opportunities for companies active in the global rotational moulding machines market through 2029. Demand from end-use industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals and automotive & marine is expected to pin the East Asia rotational moulding machines market for exponential growth in the coming future.

Manufacturers Shifting Strategic Focus on ‘Customized’ Offerings

According to the FMI report, leading companies in the rotational moulding machines market are working on new strategy models to successfully bridge the supply-demand gap. With the rise of ‘customization’ trend, manufacturers are also offering tailor-made machines specifically designed as per the end user requirements. Manufacturers are also shifting their focus toward incorporation of new and advanced features in their machinery, which will ensure shorter processing cycles and higher efficiency irrespective of the material thickness.

The rock & roll rotational moulding machines are expected to hold prominent market value share in the global rotational moulding machines market. Production capacity remains the key USP pushing demand for these machines and these machines are mostly employed for manufacturing products with narrow and uniform thickness. Uniform thickness of a container/part not only enhances its visual appearance but also nourishes quality quotient of the finished product by a wide margin. Use of rotational moulding machines for manufacturing tanks & containers is likely to hold approximately half of the global market share in 2019, given that significant requirements for sturdy tanks and containers will continue to be put forth by the shipping industry in 2019 and beyond.

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as market leaders in the global rotational moulding machines market. Some of the key players operating in the global market are The Rotomachinery Group, Persico S.p.a., Shandong Zhongtian Rubber & Plastic technology Co., Ltd, Ferry Industries, Inc., Crossfield Excalibur Ltd, Orex Rotomoulding sp. z.o.o., Rotoline LLC, and Reinhardt GmbH.

The global rotational moulding machines market is consolidated with some of the players holding prominent shares of the market. There are relatively less number of manufacturers in the market. Manufacturers are investing in the carousel machines, independent arm machines, and also in shuttle machines which is expected to increase the rotational moulding machines market growth in the next ten years.

Browse More Packaging Market Insights

