Hawaiian Legacy Hardwoods Named ‘Best for the World’ for 6th Consecutive Year

HLH is Among a Select Group of Companies Worldwide Honored for Both Overall and Environmental Practices

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HLH, a sustainable forestry company based on the Island of Hawaii, has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a “B Corp Best for the World” honoree from B Lab, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good.



HLH was first accredited as a Certified B Corporation in 2013, joining a new class of companies using the power of business to help resolve social, environmental, and economic problems. HLH earned a score in the top 10 percent of more than 3,000 Certified B Corporations on the 2019 B Impact Assessment in both overall and environmental impact. The company is also a Best for the Community honoree. The rigorous B Impact Assessment measures a company’s impact on its workers, community, customers and the environment. HLH is among only two companies in Hawaii to earn the Best for the World recognition this year.

“These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy – one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders,” said Anthea Kelsick, chief marketing officer at B Lab.

“More and more businesses today understand that they need to serve a purpose higher than maximizing profit at any cost. HLH is honored to be included among this list of global leaders who are creating positive change in our world —using the power of business as a force for good and not just as a mechanism for financial gain,” said HLH CEO Jeffrey Dunster. “Working closely with the nonprofit Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI), HLH has reforested more than 450,000 native and endemic trees on Oahu and the Island of Hawaii, while raising funds for more than 300 nonprofits worldwide.”

Through state-of-the-art technologies and proprietary forest management practices, HLH is promoting long-term forest health, carbon sequestration, ecosystem diversity, and unparalleled data collection for research and development, all while creating permanent green jobs for Hawaii families. HLH and HLRI are working to reforest 1.3 million trees in Hawaii, including koa, Hawaiian sandalwood, milo, ohia, and mamane.

A full list of honorees is available at bcorporation.net.



About HLH: HLH uses state-of-the-art technology backed by decades of experience to preserve thousands of years of history, culture and natural resources. HLH is one of a select group of companies worldwide to be named a Certified B Corporation, using the power of business to solve social and environmental issues. For more, visit www.HLH.co. For more on Legacy Tree Tours visit www.HawaiianLegacyTours.com and for more on sponsoring a Legacy Tree, visit www.LegacyTrees.org.

About B Lab: B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab’s initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all. To date, there are 3,000 Certified B Corps in over 150 industries and 64 countries, and over 50,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. For more information, visit bcorporation.net .

Teddi Anderson

President, TLC PR

(808) 535-9099

teddi@tlcpr.com



