Outlook on the Healthcare Market in UAE to 2023 Featuring NMC Healthcare, American Hospital, GMC Clinincs, Al Zahra Private Hospital, Julphar, Neopharma, Medpharma, and Globalpharma

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Healthcare Sector Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research and analysis depicts that the healthcare market of UAE will grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.



With rising initiatives by government, the UAE Healthcare market is witnessing an astonishing growth. This is due to sedentary lifestyle by the population of Emirates and growing medical tourism in the region. Also, the UAE government is extensively expanding and upgrading its healthcare system to develop strong world class healthcare infrastructure. The government is also encouraging private sector participation to upgrade the existing infrastructure and match the quality of services offered in developed countries. Further, the UAE Government is also liberalizing policies to attract foreign investments, in order to improvise the healthcare standard and boost the healthcare industry.



According to UAE Healthcare Sector Outlook 2023, the Emirate of UAE has witnessed significant deals in terms of mergers, acquisition and strategic tie ups between healthcare stakeholders, public and private entities to enhance the healthcare industry. The report provides an extensive information and rational analysis of UAE's healthcare market. An individual market analysis of key emirates describing their healthcare infrastructures, resources and future outlook will help build a clear understanding of the industry's performance.



The report provides the analysis on contributions by private and public sector to the country's healthcare industry. Various government initiatives in terms of health programs, focus in training & development, investment and regulatory reforms have also been mentioned. The report includes an in depth-analysis of shortage and demand for hospitals and number of hospital beds along with thorough understanding of current investment opportunity and competitive landscape of the country's pharmaceutical players and hospitals, which will help the client to understand the market along with the structure and growth in coming years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. UAE Healthcare Market Overview



4. Market Attractions

4.1 Favorable Demographics

4.2 Epidemiological Backdrop

4.2.1 Diabetes

4.2.2 Hypertension and Obesity

4.2.3 Cancer



5. Emerging Market Trends

5.1 Rising Medical Tourism driving Healthcare Industry

5.2 Mandatory Health Insurance Accelerating the Industry

5.3 Government Initiatives forming Comprehensive Healthcare System

5.4 Mergers and Acquisition driving Healthcare Industry



6. Hospital Services Market

6.1 Hospital and Bed Capacity

6.1.1 Public Sector Hospitals and Hospital Beds

6.1.2 Private Sector Hospitals and Hospital Beds

6.2 Hospital and Hospital Beds Demand till 2023



7. Healthcare Services in Emirates

7.1 Dubai

7.1.1 Hospital and Hospital Beds

7.1.2 Healthcare Professionals

7.1.3 Future Outlook

7.2 Abu Dhabi

7.2.1 Hospital and Hospital Beds

7.2.2 Healthcare Professionals

7.2.3 Future Outlook

7.3 Sharjah

7.3.1 Hospital and Hospital Beds

7.3.2 Healthcare Professionals

7.3.3 Future Outlook

7.4 Other Emirates

7.4.1 Ajman

7.4.2 Ras Al Khaimah (R.A.K)

7.4.3 Fujairah

7.4.4 Umm al-Quwain (U.A.Q)



8. Medical Devices Market Outlook 2023

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Segmentation

8.3 Key Players

8.4 Regulatory Environment



9. Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2023

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Share of Drugs

9.3 Key Players

9.4 Regulatory Environment



10. Government Initiatives

10.1 Health Programs

10.2 Focus on Training and Development of Healthcare Professionals

10.3 Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure

10.4 Regulatory Reforms



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Hospital Services Industry

11.1.1 NMC Healthcare LLC

11.1.2 American Hospital

11.1.3 GMC Clinincs

11.1.4 Al Zahra Private Hospital

11.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

11.2.1 Julphar

11.2.2 Neopharma

11.2.3 Medpharma

11.2.4 Globalpharma Co. LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuut09

