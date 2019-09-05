Influencer Marketing Platform Industry to Witness a CAGR of 30.6% Between 2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market size is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 30.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing need for identifying the right influencers is increasing the demand for influencer marketing platform solutions. The actual marketing requires time and personal attention. On the contrary, managing campaigns and influencer relationships doesn't have to be so labor-intensive.



North America is estimated to witness an exponential growth within the region segment during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing budgets for marketing strategies. The expanding social media adoption across the Asian countries has emerged as a profitable platform for the retailers to help them promote their product through digital marketing techniques including influencer marketing and content marketing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IZEA Worldwide, Inc., HYPR Corporation, Traackr, Inc., Launchmetrics, Klear, Upfluence, Inc., AspireIQ, Inc., Mavrck, Lumanu, Inc. and Linqia, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Component

3.1.1 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Solution Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Services Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Services Type

3.1.3.1 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Integration and Deployment Market by Region

3.1.3.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Advisory and Consulting Market by Region

3.1.3.3 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Support and Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Application

4.1.1 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Search and Discovery Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Campaign Management Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Analytics and Reporting Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Compliance Management and Fraud Detection Market by Region

4.1.5 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Influencer Relationship Management Market by Region

4.1.6 Global Other Application Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Organization Size

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market by End User

6.1.1 Global Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

6.1.2 Global BFSI Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

6.1.3 Global Travel and Tourism Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

6.1.4 Global Health and Wellness Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

6.1.5 Global Agencies and Public Relations Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

6.1.6 Global Consumer Goods and Retail Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

6.1.7 Global Others Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Region

7.1 North America Influencer Marketing Platform Market

7.2 Europe Influencer Marketing Platform Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Influencer Marketing Platform Market

7.4 LAMEA Influencer Marketing Platform Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

8.2 HYPR Corporation

8.3 Traackr, Inc.

8.4 Launchmetrics

8.5 Klear

8.6 Upfluence, Inc.

8.7 AspireIQ, Inc.

8.8 Mavrck

8.9 Lumanu, Inc.

8.10 Linqia, Inc.

