Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market to Cross $62 Billion by 2025 - Manufacturing Vertical Anticipated to Expand at the Highest Rate

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market size is expected to reach $62.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The use of eGRC solutions to handle the difficulties associated with risk and compliance is growing across all verticals. Verticals that leverage eGRC solutions include Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Construction and Engineering, Government, Healthcare Energy and Utility, Mining and Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom and Information Technology (IT), and Transportation and Logistics. Among these, the manufacturing vertical is anticipated to expand at the highest growth pace due to the increasing need to handle different norms and guarantee regulatory compliance requirements.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Enterprise GRC software accounted for the biggest share based on the component in 2018 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Implementation of EGRC software enables organizations enhance efficiency, achieve visibility, and decrease cost of compliance and risk.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc., Alyne GmbH, LogicManager, Inc. and ProcessGene Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.4 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Component

4.1.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Software Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Software Type

4.1.2.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Risk Management Market by Region

4.1.2.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Audit Management Market by Region

4.1.2.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Incident Management Market by Region

4.1.2.4 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Compliance Management Market by Region

4.1.2.5 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Policy Management Market by Region

4.1.2.6 Global Other Software Type Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Services Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Services Type

4.1.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Integration Deployment Market by Region

4.1.4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Advisory Consulting Market by Region

4.1.4.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Support Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Organization Size

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small Medium-Sized Enterprises Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Deployment Mode

6.1.1 Global On Premise Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by End User

7.1.1 Global BFSI Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Healthcare Life Sciences Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Energy Utilities Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Retail Consumer Goods Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.5 Global Telecom IT Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Government Public Sector Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.7 Global Others Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

8.1 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market

8.2 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market

8.4 LAMEA Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBM Corporation

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.3 SAP SE

9.4 Oracle Corporation

9.5 Software AG

9.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

9.7 Fidelity Information Services (FIS) Inc.

9.8 Alyne GmbH

9.9 LogicManager Inc.

9.10 ProcessGene Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipg3qw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.