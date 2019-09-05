Ketone Based Solvents Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Ketone Based Solvents Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Ketone Based Solvents Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Ketone based solvents are organic solvents which contain the ketone group.

Global Ketone Based Solvents market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ketone Based Solvents.

This report researches the worldwide Ketone Based Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

Exxon Mobil

BASF

Shell

Dow Chemical

Solvay

Sasol

Eastman Chemical

Celanese

China Blue Star

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Scope Of Report:



Ketone Based Solvents Breakdown Data by Type

Cyclohexanone

Methyl Ethyl Ketone

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone

Methyl Amyl Ketone

Other

Ketone Based Solvents Breakdown Data by Application

Paints and Coatings

Plastic and Rubber Processing

Petroleum Refining

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Printing Inks

Other

Ketone Based Solvents Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Ketone Based Solvents Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico



Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



