HqO Tenant Experience Platform Crosses Major Milestone, Now Powers Over 53 Million Square Feet of Commercial Office Space

In less than 2 years, fast-growing proptech company establishes market leadership with growth to 18 major metropolitan areas across the U.S., opens London, Paris, and New York City offices, and launches industry data initiative

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , a tenant experience (TeX) software and services company for commercial real estate, announced today that it has partnered with commercial real estate landlords to deliver it’s tenant experience platform and mobile app in over 53 million square feet of office space. As the company closed several new partnerships with leading global owners and operators, the tenant experience platform is expanding into new cities in the U.S., as well as Paris and London.



In 2019 alone, HqO has been implemented by many of the world’s leading commercial realty firms, including American Real Estate Partners (AREP), Blackstone’s EQ office, DivcoWest, Jamestown Properties, The Swig Company, and more. With these new partnerships, HqO is now the leading provider of tenant experience software and solutions in the U.S., with large install bases in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Denver, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, San Diego, and San Jose.

HqO also announced today the release of a guide to help landlords make the switch to its tenant experience platform . More than 40% HqO’s customers have switched from legacy technologies and competitor services to the company’s integrated tenant experience platform. The guide is part of a larger TeX Insights thought leadership and data initiative designed to bring original insights, best practices, and cutting-edge strategies to commercial real estate industry leaders launching later this month. [An advanced preview of the first Insights, offering data-driven takes on the programming that’s driving tenant experience, is now available upon request.]

“In the space race that is tenant experience software, this milestone further fuels HqO’s ability to reach critical masses of penetration across geographies and product types,” says Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown Properties. “HqO’s expanded reach offers them opportunities to continue to innovate and test for best product series deliverable.”

Jamestown recently acquired the 930,000-square-foot Levi’s Plaza complex at 1155 Battery Street in San Francisco, which spans nine buildings in one of the country’s most tech-savvy markets.

HqO has emerged as a leader in the TeX space as landlords prioritize placemaking with best-in-class amenities, experiences, and technology to help their tenants with talent recruitment and retention. HqO’s platform emphasizes features and functionality that drive commerce on-site, build community among occupants, share content from operators and businesses, and grant access and control to tenants.

In addition to creating a premium tenant experience, the software arms landlords with real-time data about how tenants occupy the space and their overall satisfaction with their workplace experience.

“Growing the HqO portfolio of TeX-powered buildings to 53 million square feet across the U.S. and Europe demonstrates how hard our team has worked, not only to create the leading tenant experience solution, but also how hard we work to deliver value for the asset management, property management, marketing, and leasing professionals that strive to create an unmatched experience at their property,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO and co-founder of HqO. “It’s also indicative of the shift happening in commercial real estate. Tenants have a new set of workplace expectations, and leading owners and operators are embracing technology in order to create a data-driven tenant experience.”

HqO has plans to double the size of its team by the end of 2019, and based on ongoing demand, has opened offices in New York City, London, and Paris. Samuel Warren will lead UK operations for HqO, serving as Managing Director, UK and be responsible for building a team in London. Julia Paolucci takes on the Managing Director role for France. Based in Paris, Julia formerly served as global head of business development for competitor Workwell.

To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co .

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and tenant experience strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting tenant employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday. For more information, visit https://www.HqO.co or follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp .



