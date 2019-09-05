Trillium Therapeutics To Present At Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that the company is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference:



H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Presenter: Dr. Bob Uger, Chief Scientific Officer and Interim President

Date and Time: September 10, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

A live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference presentation will be available under the investor relations section of Trillium’s website at www. trilliumtherapeutics.com .

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a preclinical STING program and a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Contact and Investor Relations:

James Parsons

Chief Financial Officer

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

416-595-0627 x232

james@trilliumtherapeutics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.