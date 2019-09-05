Visions to Present Check to Tompkins County Nonprofits Covering Fees for Giving is Gorges 2019

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, NY, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tompkins County Nonprofits celebrated their most successful annual day of giving, Giving is Gorges, on June 12, 2019. Having first launched in 2015, this was their fourth Giving Day, bringing in over $150k for 75 local nonprofits.

A big part of this year’s success was the financial sponsorship provided by Visions Federal Credit Union, based out of Endicott, NY. Working closely with GiveGab, the giving platform for Giving is Gorges, Visions covered 100% of the online transaction fees associated with the Giving Day.

“Partnering with GiveGab on Giving is Gorges has been a very fulfilling experience. Given the opportunity to assist so many deserving non-profit organizations through a 24-hour period of giving was rewarding. It would have taken us months to impact so many worthy causes if we did it on our own. As a financial institution, we are nothing without the communities that envelop our members. Since we have many loyal members in Ithaca, this was the ideal opportunity to give back.” - Aisha Jasper, Community Development Liasion.

This financial sponsorship, along with local events happening throughout the day, helped to spread community awareness and motivate the participating nonprofits to engage more and raise more than previous years.

To celebrate the success of these organizations, Visions will be presenting a check covering the fees from Giving is Gorges. A private ceremony will take place at the GiveGab headquarters in Ithaca, NY, on September 9, 2019, at 5:30 pm. Certificates of accomplishment will also be distributed to prize-winning organizations.

Of the many successful participants this year, the SPCA of Tompkins County topped the Giving Day Leaderboards with the most raised, bringing in upwards of $21k from 181 donors.

“The SPCA of Tompkins County is in awe of the generosity of the folks at Visions Federal Credit Union. Their generosity in covering the credit card fees for nonprofit organizations during Giving is Gorges is simply outstanding. For the SPCA of Tompkins County alone, close to $1,000 in fees were covered! For this animal shelter, that translates to paying for multiple vaccinations each for 100 of our shelter animals. It’s a terrific gift, and we are profoundly grateful.” - Lynne Conway, SPCA of Tompkins County

Local farm-based nonprofit, Youth Farm Project, surpassed their fundraising goals for Giving is Gorges by 371% thanks to 52 generous donors.

“The commitment Visions showed to our area during the Giving Is Gorges campaign by covering all processing fees was an exciting thing to be able to share with our donors. It feels great when 100% of money donated by our supporters can go directly to our programs. We are grateful for Visions’ generosity, and for contributing to our campaign’s success!” - Katie Church, Youth Farm Project

As both the fundraising platform and lead partner for Giving is Gorges 2019, the GiveGab team is grateful for the generosity shown by Visions and the momentum it generated for local nonprofits.

“Giving is Gorges is such an important event for our community and the Visions sponsorship helped us provide unimpeded support to some of the amazing nonprofit organizations that help to make Ithaca a truly remarkable community. By being able to allow 100% of donations to go to nonprofits regardless of whether or not donors chose to cover fees meant that some of our nonprofits received hundreds more than they would have otherwise. This was a truly impactful partnership!” - Verdie Culbreath, Project Manager - Giving is Gorges





About Giving is Gorges: Established in 2015 by a collaborative group, the mission of Giving Is Gorges is to unite community members around important causes and help local organizations multiply their resources.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the Nonprofit Giving Platform, providing a quick and easy way for fundraising professionals to raise money online. Designed for cause-based organizations, community foundations, higher education institutions, and public media outlets, GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that have helped over 35,000 nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion through everyday giving, campaigns, events, Giving Days, and more.

About Visions Federal Credit Union: Visions is a not-for-profit credit union that offers a complete line of financial products to help reach life goals, from basic savings and checking to retirement planning and investment guidance. Their commitment to people applies to personal finance as well as public service.

