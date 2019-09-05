Unum Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies for cancer, today announced its participation in the following industry conferences in September:



Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization, September 9 - 12, Boston, MA.

Geoffrey Hodge, Chief Technical Officer at Unum Therapeutics, will present "Designing the Cell Therapy Facility of the Future by Learning from the Past" on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

CAR-TCR Summit, September 10 - 13, Boston, MA.



David O’Donnell, Director, Technology Operations at Unum Therapeutics, will present "Managing Leukapheresis for Autologous Cell Therapies" on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Ann Ranger, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Medicine and Biomarkers at Unum Therapeutics, will present "Clinical Pharmacology of a Unique Antibody Coupled T Cell (ACTR) Therapy Combination Product” on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

2nd International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering (ICLE), September 13 – 15, London, UK.

Seth Ettenberg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Unum Therapeutics, will present “Addressing the Challenges of T Cell Therapies in Solid Tumors” on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 6:50 p.m. BST / 1:50 p.m. EDT in London, United Kingdom.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum’s novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), an autologous engineered T-cell therapy that combines the cell-killing ability of T cells and the tumor-targeting ability of co-administered antibodies to exert potent antitumor immune responses, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), designed to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a “bolt-on” transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum has multiple programs in Phase 1 clinical testing, including ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL and used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer, and ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in r/r multiple myeloma. Unum’s BOXR1030 program targeting GPC3, an oncofetal antigen expressed in a variety of tumors including certain liver and lung cancers, is the first product candidate from the BOXR platform with preclinical studies underway to support the filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Follow Unum Therapeutics on social media: @UnumRx , and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, 212-362-1200

stephanie@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Lissette Steele, 202-930-4762

lsteele@vergescientific.com



