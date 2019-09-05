Direct Sourcing Solutions Leading the Way in Contingent Hiring, According to Alexander Mann Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct sourcing solutions, enabling companies to directly source and engage contingent workers, is the model that is becoming widely accepted as best practice among talent acquisition executives in North America, according to Alexander Mann Solutions , a leading global provider of talent acquisition and management services.



Michael Wachholz, President, Americas, at Alexander Mann Solutions commented:

“50% of workers are projected to be non-permanent by 2030. The changing composition of the workforce, along with tightening labor markets, and increased competition for qualified talent, are disrupting organizations and forcing them to challenge the status quo when it comes to talent acquisition. To stay ahead of the seismic shifts in attracting, engaging, and retaining talent to meet strategic objectives, businesses are embracing the value in directly sourcing, engaging and nurturing a community of contingent workers.”

Alexander Mann Solutions is the forerunner of the Direct Sourcing model, having successfully implemented it in the U.K. and Europe over the last two decades. Tailoring this model for the North American market, building upon its deep expertise in talent acquisition and contingent hiring, is gaining significant traction in the region, according to the company.

Wachholz continued:

“As pioneers of the Direct Sourcing model, what really sets us apart is our exceptional candidate curation. It leverages our award-winning Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) heritage, applying it to the contingent model. With several of our clients already engaged in a Total Talent strategy, we can provide unique insights into executing a blend of permanent and non-permanent hiring, ensuring that the broadened talent pool is accessible to all within an organization. We also work with our clients to customize a technology stack for their needs, drawing from our partnerships with over 100+ technology providers to make sure the best tools are deployed for speed, discipline, and insight, enabling a successful delivery.”

Coupled with research and insight into factors that may influence specific elements of the labor market, Alexander Mann Solutions has an unprecedented view of supply and demand, availability, pay trends, influencers, and competitiveness for talent in the market broken down by skill sets and locations. A typical Direct Sourcing solution would cover benchmarking, market insights, brand, candidate attraction, engagement and communication, surveys and sentiment gathering, and overall worker experience.

Michael Wachholz is due to speak more about this with Carl Smith GigNow Global Leader at Ernst & Young, LLP and Charles Flocco, Sr. Manager - Non-Associate Labor for Capital One Services on an upcoming panel titled ‘Making Total Talent a Total Success: Why Tech is Only One Piece of the Puzzle.’ The session will be featured at SIA’s CWS Summit North America in San Diego on September 9th, 2019.

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We are Alexander Mann Solutions and we’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,000 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organisations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. For more information, visit www.alexandermannsolutions.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com 1-732-706-0123



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.