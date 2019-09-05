Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s CEO to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference on September 9th in New York

/EIN News/ -- THE COLONY, Texas, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) (“Quest”), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental resource services, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, in New York. Quest’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 AM EST.



The company's presentation, which may include forward looking information, may be accessed on Quest Resource's website . Investors interested in meeting with Mr. Hatch, please contact Joe Noyons at 817.778.8424, or at jnoyons@threepa.com. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC Joe Noyons 817.778.8424



