Former RNC Chairman, Michael S. Steele, and Creator of #OscarsSoWhite, April Reign, to Headline NAMIC Conference

Findings from Biennial Diversity Survey to be Released

NEW YORK, NY, US, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Republican National Committee Chairman, Michael S. Steele, and April Reign, creator of the viral hashtag-turned-movement #OscarsSoWhite, will headline the 33rd Annual NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) Conference on Sept. 17-18 in New York City. The conference is the premier event for diversity and inclusion in the cable and communications industry.The theme for this year’s conference, which is being held during the communications industry’s Diversity Week, is “Breaking Barriers: The Multicultural Media Agenda.” In addition to remarks from Steele, top executives from NAMIC and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) will unveil findings of their biennial Workforce Diversity Survey, which provides metrics on ethnic and gender diversity in the cable industry.Other programming highlights include:• a Startup Pitch Competition where finalists present business ideas to a panel of judges, including former NY Giants NFL Super Bowl Champion Amani Toomer and retired NBA Lakers/Wizards player Maurice Evans;• an annual awards luncheon, which recognizes the next generation of leaders and luminaries; and• the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award, a lifetime achievement honor for a diversity champion.What:33rd Annual NAMIC Conference“Breaking Barriers: The Multicultural Media Agenda”Select Speakers:Michael S. Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee and MSNBC political analystApril Reign, creator, #OscarsSoWhitePat Esser, president, Cox CommunicationsMichael Powell, President & CEO, NCTA – The Internet & Television AssociationDavid L. Cohen, senior executive vice president & chief diversity officer, ComcastA. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO, NAMICFor more information and a full list of confirmed presenters, please visit http://conference.namic.com When:8:00 a.m. Tues., Sept. 17 – 1:30 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18Where:Brecht, 4th FloorNew York Marriott Marquis1535 BroadwayNew York, N.Y. 10036RSVP:If you are a credentialed reporter or blogger and wish to attend, please contact Lisa Fels Davitt at lisa@successioncommunications.com or (973) 886-1917 or Karen Addis at karen@successioncommunications.com or (301) 787-2394.About NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.###



